Ageless Donaire guns for another world title

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 29, 2023 | 2:16pm
MANILA, Philippines  -- "The Filipino Flash" Nonito Donaire Jr. is eyeing to be the oldest boxing title holder as he battles Mexican Alexandro Santiago on Sunday (Manila time.)

Donaire, 40, will be exchanging blows with the 27-year-old Santiago for the vacant WBC bantamweight title in the undercard of the Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford bout.

The five-division champion downplayed the age gap.

“For me, it does not matter when they say, ‘Oh, you are old already.’ For me, when I say I am old, I am old. When I say I am young, I am young,” Donaire said after the weigh-in.

“I am going in there as a young man, even younger than this guy. I will go out there and take that belt,” he added.

Donaire is the No. 1-rated bantamweight by the WBC. 

Santiago, meanwhile, is No. 3.

If Donaire wins on Sunday, he will be the oldest bantamweight champion of all time, surpassing the record he himself set when he regained the same WBC crown at 38 years old.

“I will go out there, and take that belt and beat that record,” he said.

Donaire was knocked out by Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue last year in two rounds.

He made the 118-pound bantamweight limit Saturday, tipping the scales at 117.25 pounds.

Santiago, for his part, weighed in at 117.5 pounds.

NONITO DONAIRE JR.
