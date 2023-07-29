^

Sports

MPBL: Pampanga routs Quezon; Caloocan, Imus win

Philstar.com
July 29, 2023 | 11:22am
MPBL: Pampanga routs Quezon; Caloocan, Imus win
Justine Baltazar finished with another double-double with 20 points and 16 rebounds for Pampanga.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines -- Justine Baltazar, dominant inside and out, powered Pampanga past Quezon Province, 83-60, on Friday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay.

Exploiting his 6-foot-8 frame, Baltazar fired 20 points, highlighted by two triples, and snagged 16 rebounds for his 20th straight double-double as the Giant Lanterns improved to 20 wins against a loss in the elimination round of the 29-team tournament.

The MVP race pacesetter was supported by MJ Garcia and Jayson Castro Apolonio with 11 points each, Allen Bryant Liwag and John Lloyd Clemente with nine points each, and local icon Archie Concepcion with eight points plus five rebounds.

Another Pampanga superstar, Encho Serrano, was fielded for only seven minutes following an injury and ended up scoreless.

The Quezon Huskers, who suffered their sixth loss in 20 starts, could not put up a decent fight as only Alfrancis Tamsi reached twin digits with 10.

Caloocan trounced skidding Pasay, 79-61, in the nightcap, while Imus routed Laguna, 64-48, in the opener.

Banking on Gabby Espinas' 13-point, 11-rebound output, the Batang Kankaloo climbed to 16-7 while the Pasay Voyagers dropped to 12-10 following their fifth straight defeat.

Espinas was supported by Jeramer Cabanag with 11 points and Paul Sanga with 10.

Imus rose to 9-11 behind Jaymar Gimpayan's 11 points plus 24 rebounds, Carlo Lastimosa's 14 points and Nino Canaleta's 11 points.

Laguna skidded to 3-19.

The MPBL begins its Visayas Invasion in Bacolod on Saturday with a double-header at the University of St. La Salle Gym. 

Nueva Ecija and Makati clash at 6 p.m., followed by the Manila-Negros encounter at 8 p.m.

vuukle comment

MPBL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Baldwin confident on Padrigao's commitment to overcome academic woes and rejoin Blue Eagles

Baldwin confident on Padrigao's commitment to overcome academic woes and rejoin Blue Eagles

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 days ago
Ateneo de Manila University head coach Tab Baldwin is taking a "next man up" approach following news that the Blue Eagles'...
Sports
fbtw
Dominican Republic bringing in NBA stars &nbsp;

Dominican Republic bringing in NBA stars  

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas, even with Utah Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson on deck, will be in for a tall order against a souped-up Dominican...
Sports
fbtw
Nationals rap Eagles, H&rsquo;shots in warm-up tiffs

Nationals rap Eagles, H’shots in warm-up tiffs

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas, still without Jordan Clarkson and Kai Sotto on board, is leaving no stone unturned as the countdown to the...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas presses on with tuneups, routs Hotshots

Gilas presses on with tuneups, routs Hotshots

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas, still without Jordan Clarkson and Kai Sotto on board, is leaving no stone unturned as the countdown to the...
Sports
fbtw
Hidilyn niece shines

Hidilyn niece shines

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Alexsandra Ann Diaz, Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz’ niece, captured a gold and two silver medals in the Asian Youth...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

For wannabe sportscasters (Part 2)

By Bill Velasco | 12 hours ago
There are many things to learn even before one steps in front of the camera.
Sports
fbtw
Hidilyn Diaz's niece scoops up medals in Asian Youth weightlifting tiff

Hidilyn Diaz's niece scoops up medals in Asian Youth weightlifting tiff

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
Alexsandra Ann Diaz, Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz’s niece, captured a gold and two silver medals in the Asian Youth...
Sports
fbtw
Shakey&rsquo;s Super League eyes regional tournaments

Shakey’s Super League eyes regional tournaments

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The Shakey’s Super League (SSL) could be headed to the provinces in the near future, a league official said on Fri...
Sports
fbtw
Billiards body eyes Philippine collegiate tournament

Billiards body eyes Philippine collegiate tournament

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
Billiards may soon be coming to the collegiate ranks.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with