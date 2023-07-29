MPBL: Pampanga routs Quezon; Caloocan, Imus win

Justine Baltazar finished with another double-double with 20 points and 16 rebounds for Pampanga.

MANILA, Philippines -- Justine Baltazar, dominant inside and out, powered Pampanga past Quezon Province, 83-60, on Friday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay.

Exploiting his 6-foot-8 frame, Baltazar fired 20 points, highlighted by two triples, and snagged 16 rebounds for his 20th straight double-double as the Giant Lanterns improved to 20 wins against a loss in the elimination round of the 29-team tournament.

The MVP race pacesetter was supported by MJ Garcia and Jayson Castro Apolonio with 11 points each, Allen Bryant Liwag and John Lloyd Clemente with nine points each, and local icon Archie Concepcion with eight points plus five rebounds.

Another Pampanga superstar, Encho Serrano, was fielded for only seven minutes following an injury and ended up scoreless.

The Quezon Huskers, who suffered their sixth loss in 20 starts, could not put up a decent fight as only Alfrancis Tamsi reached twin digits with 10.

Caloocan trounced skidding Pasay, 79-61, in the nightcap, while Imus routed Laguna, 64-48, in the opener.

Banking on Gabby Espinas' 13-point, 11-rebound output, the Batang Kankaloo climbed to 16-7 while the Pasay Voyagers dropped to 12-10 following their fifth straight defeat.

Espinas was supported by Jeramer Cabanag with 11 points and Paul Sanga with 10.

Imus rose to 9-11 behind Jaymar Gimpayan's 11 points plus 24 rebounds, Carlo Lastimosa's 14 points and Nino Canaleta's 11 points.

Laguna skidded to 3-19.

The MPBL begins its Visayas Invasion in Bacolod on Saturday with a double-header at the University of St. La Salle Gym.

Nueva Ecija and Makati clash at 6 p.m., followed by the Manila-Negros encounter at 8 p.m.