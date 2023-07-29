Feliciano, Taiwanese dispute Sharks 9-Ball title

MANILA, Philippines -- The stage is set for the Sharks International 9-Ball Open finals with Taiwanese Ko Ping Chung going head-to-head with Filipino Michael Feliciano.

The foreigner drubbed Filipino Patric Gonzales in the semifinal match on Friday night, 15-7, to punch his ticket to the finals.

While the Taiwanese built a lead early on in the game, Gonzales tried to chip away from Ko’s lead in the race to 15 match, 8-6.

However, Ko was just a bit too much for Gonzales as he allowed the Filipino to win only one more game to finish the match, 15-7.

Feliciano, meanwhile, defeated compatriot Oliver Villafuerte, 15-11.

Villafuerte actually held the lead late in the match at 11-8, but Feliciano won seven straight games to barge into the finals.

The finals will be played Saturday evening.The winner of the competition will win $30,000, while the second-placer will pocket $15,000.

The semifinalists will bring home $7,500 each; quarterfinalists $3,750 each; those in the last 16 $1,750 each; and the final 32 $700 each.