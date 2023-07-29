Stajcic wary of wounded foe

The Philippines' forward Sarina Bolden (3L, No. 7) celebrates scoring her team's first goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match between New Zealand and the Philippines at Wellington Stadium, also known as Sky Stadium, in Wellington on July 25, 2023.

AUCKLAND – The Filipinas are bracing for a “wounded” Norway team ready to unleash all its might, firepower and frustrations to save its FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign.

Tomorrow’s Group A showdown is a must-win for the Filipinas, who on the wake of their famous 1-0 win over New Zealand last Tuesday, stand on the doorstep of a coveted trip to the next round.

But it’s even more critical for the Norwegians, who are fighting for dear life with a solitary point to show after settling for a 0-0 draw with Switzerland following a 0-1 defeat to the Kiwis.

Worse, the world No. 12 side appears vulnerable with internal issues hounding it. Star forward Ada Hegerberg walked off the game against the Swiss at the last minute due to what’s later revealed as groin injury. Then top winger Caroline Graham Hansen publicly criticized coach Hege Riise over playing time.

Philippine coach Alen Stajcic is concerned these reported troubles may fire up the Gresshoppene instead.

“Every team’s got their own issues; theirs are just publicized and we know that stuff can be exaggerated,” Stajcic said after conducting practice at the Olympic Park yesterday.

“But I’m also wary of the wounded animal as well. They would have taken the hit for their pride and they can come out fighting and we have to be ready for that.”

Despite its struggles and issues in this edition, 1995 WC winner Norway enjoys the edge against the WC overachieving greenhorns.

“They‘ve got a bunch of world-class players. They’re a fantastic team,” said Stajcic of their rivals, who have stalwarts from clubs from Europe’s most competitive women’s leagues like Barcelona, Lyon, Chelsea, Inter-Milan and Roma at their disposal.

“They’re ranked 12 but they’d be in the top 10 basically the last 20, 30 years. They have an amazing pedigree, culture in women’s football.

“When you’ve got their history you also got a little bit of accountability and pressure, which they do. But there’s no doubt they’re a good team, they’re a tough team and that’s why they’re favorites to win the group initially.”

The Filipinas have quickly moved on from the euphoria in Wellington, knowing they can write more history by pulling the rug from under Norway and advancing to the KO rounds on first try.

“The team is in good spirits. They’re training really well. Everyone’s focused and ready for the challenge up ahead,” said Stajcic.