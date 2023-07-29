^

Sports

Beard relishes moment with Philippine Xl

The Philippine Star
July 29, 2023 | 12:00am
Beard relishes moment with Philippine Xl
Angie [email protected]

AUCKLAND – Fil-Aussie defender Angie Beard, one of the newest faces in the Philippine team, is relishing every moment of her maiden stint with the Filipinas.

Jumping over to the Philippines after a brief spell with the Australian Matildas, Beard immediately felt right home and happily joined her Pinay sisters in carving history in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“It’s not something that I ever thought would be in the cards for me and (now) I’m getting emotional talking about it. It’s crazy, what I’m doing right now, it’s insane,” she said.

Born in Queensland to an Australian father and a Cebuana mother, the 25-year-old Beard earned her spurs as a footballer Down Under.

Beard, who is teammates with fellow Filipina Jaclyn Sawicki at A-League Women’s club Western United, first represented Australia’s U17 and U19 youth teams then saw action for the Matildas in three friendlies.

Eligible to also play for the Philippines, she answered the door when coach Alen Stajcic and the Filipinas came calling last year. She joined their camp in Costa Rica last October and completed the switch this year in time for the WC.

Now Beard will forever be remembered as a key member of the gritty team that shocked the world via a 1-0 upset of host New Zealand in the grandest stage. – Olmin Leyba

“We’re all basically in tears after the game,” she said.

vuukle comment

SPORTS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Baldwin confident on Padrigao's commitment to overcome academic woes and rejoin Blue Eagles

Baldwin confident on Padrigao's commitment to overcome academic woes and rejoin Blue Eagles

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 days ago
Ateneo de Manila University head coach Tab Baldwin is taking a "next man up" approach following news that the Blue Eagles'...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas presses on with tuneups, routs Hotshots

Gilas presses on with tuneups, routs Hotshots

By John Bryan Ulanday | 7 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas, still without Jordan Clarkson and Kai Sotto on board, is leaving no stone unturned as the countdown to the...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas warned of 'fightback' from dangerous Norway&nbsp;

Filipinas warned of 'fightback' from dangerous Norway 

9 hours ago
Australian coach Alen Stajcic is wary of “wounded” Norway as the Filipinas battle the European powerhouse on Sunday...
Sports
fbtw
Dominican Republic bringing in NBA stars &nbsp;

Dominican Republic bringing in NBA stars  

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas, even with Utah Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson on deck, will be in for a tall order against a souped-up Dominican...
Sports
fbtw
Tapales bent on beating Inoue for undisputed title

Tapales bent on beating Inoue for undisputed title

By Dino Maragay | 12 hours ago
Despite personally witnessing the destructive force that is Naoya Inoue, the camp of Filipino boxer and Inoue’s fellow...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Unheralded bets create stir in Sharks 9-Ball

By Joey Villar | 38 minutes ago
When organizers of the Sharks International 9-Ball Open first conceptualized the event, two of their goals were to revitalize the local billiards scene and showcase how deep the talent pool is in the Philippine...
Sports
fbtw

SSL National Invitationals on today

By John Bryan Ulanday | 38 minutes ago
It’s an explosive battle of the women’s champions when the Shakey’s Super League rolls the red carpet for the inaugural National Invitationals today at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.
Sports
fbtw

Knights thwart Patriots

38 minutes ago
Streaking San Juan withstood Parañaque’s final assault and prevailed, 88-82, on Thursday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig C...
Sports
fbtw

For wannabe sportscasters (Part 2)

By Bill Velasco | 38 minutes ago
There are many things to learn even before one steps in front of the camera.
Sports
fbtw
SEA V-League: Thais outlast Filipino spikers in 5-set thriller

SEA V-League: Thais outlast Filipino spikers in 5-set thriller

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
The Philippines’ quest for its first win in the SEA V-League continues as Thailand upset the home team in five sets,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with