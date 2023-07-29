Beard relishes moment with Philippine Xl

AUCKLAND – Fil-Aussie defender Angie Beard, one of the newest faces in the Philippine team, is relishing every moment of her maiden stint with the Filipinas.

Jumping over to the Philippines after a brief spell with the Australian Matildas, Beard immediately felt right home and happily joined her Pinay sisters in carving history in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“It’s not something that I ever thought would be in the cards for me and (now) I’m getting emotional talking about it. It’s crazy, what I’m doing right now, it’s insane,” she said.

Born in Queensland to an Australian father and a Cebuana mother, the 25-year-old Beard earned her spurs as a footballer Down Under.

Beard, who is teammates with fellow Filipina Jaclyn Sawicki at A-League Women’s club Western United, first represented Australia’s U17 and U19 youth teams then saw action for the Matildas in three friendlies.

Eligible to also play for the Philippines, she answered the door when coach Alen Stajcic and the Filipinas came calling last year. She joined their camp in Costa Rica last October and completed the switch this year in time for the WC.

Now Beard will forever be remembered as a key member of the gritty team that shocked the world via a 1-0 upset of host New Zealand in the grandest stage. – Olmin Leyba

“We’re all basically in tears after the game,” she said.