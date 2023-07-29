Cargo Movers earn shot at third vs HD Spikers

The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers huddle during a break in their game versus the Kinh Bac-Bac Ninh squad.

MANILA, Philippines — F2 Logistics overcame a shorthanded but feisty Kinh Bac-Bac Ninh, 23-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-20, yesterday to reach the battle for third place with Cignal in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference.

Likewise playing short-staffed, the Kianna Dy-less Cargo Movers dug deep and outlasted the Vietnamese club team that was without their team captain Nguyen Oanh due to injury.

The win by the Cargo Movers, their second in five semis games, sealed for them a duel for No. 3 with the HD Spikers at 4 p.m. tomorrow, preceding the one-game Creamline-Kurashiki Ablaze finale at 6:30 p.m.

Actually, F2, Cignal and PLDT all wound up tied at third with identical 2-3 records but the HD Spikers and the Cargo Movers ended up with the higher tiebreaker while PLDT wound up at No. 5.

The Vietnamese finished the tournament winless in five games and in sixth place.

But it looked like F2 wouldn’t be going that far after it got into trouble in the opening set.

Had the Cargo Movers dropped another set, they would have slipped to No. 5 while sending the High Speed Hitters in the former’s place.