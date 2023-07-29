Hidilyn niece shines

MANILA, Philippines — Alexsandra Ann Diaz, Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz’ niece, captured a gold and two silver medals in the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in India yesterday.

Diaz, a product of her iconic aunt’s weightlifting school back home in Zamboanga City, struck gold in snatch where she lifted 57 kilograms then earned a pair of silvers in clean and jerk and total with 66kg and 123kg, respectively, in the women’s 40kg Group A division.

Vietnam’s Nguyen Phuong Linh snatched the mints with a 68kg and 124kg.

Diaz, a Batang Pinoy gold winner in Palawan four years ago, could have swept all three golds had she completed her attempt at 70kg in the clean and jerk.