Nationals rap Eagles, Hâ€™shots in warm-up tiffs

Nationals rap Eagles, H’shots in warm-up tiffs

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
July 29, 2023 | 12:00am
Gilas Pilipinas teammates Jordan Clarkson and Kai Sotto exchange high fives.
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas, still without Jordan Clarkson and Kai Sotto on board, is leaving no stone unturned as the countdown to the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup ticks to less than a month.

Sans the two cagers who are expected to headline the team’s stand against the world’s best of the best, Gilas took on PBA On Tour topnotcher Magnolia and pulled off a 93-77 win yesterday at the Meralco Gym in Pasig. Last week, the Nationals scored a gritty 86-81 win over UAAP champion Ateneo.

“By and large, okay naman. Throughout the game, there were moments and flashes of really good basketball offensively and defensively. We just really need to sustain it over long periods of time,” said Reyes after the big win of an all-Filipino Gilas squad.

Gilas played without naturalized player Justin Brownlee, who’s out for the World Cup after the team secured the commitment of Clarkson to fill the naturalized player spot. Brownlee, instead, will reinforce the team for the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China in September.

Brownlee watched the game from the sidelines with injured starting point guard Scottie Thompson and Sotto.

Still uncertain is when will Sotto be available to join practice coming from a back injury that hampered his NBA Summer League campaign with the Orlando Magic.

