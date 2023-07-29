SSL National Invitationals on today

MANILA, Philippines — It’s an explosive battle of the women’s champions when the Shakey’s Super League rolls the red carpet for the inaugural National Invitationals today at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Reigning UAAP champion La Salle takes on the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta from the NCAA at 12 noon to banner the four-game opening bill of the tilt organized by Shakey’s and the Athletic Events and Sports Management Inc. (ACES).

Notre Dame of Dadiangas University from General Santos City and Luzon qualifier Enderun Colleges kickstart the festivities at 9 a.m. followed by the opening ceremony and parade of teams at 11 a.m.

At 2 p.m., CESAFI champion University of San Jose Recoletos (USJR) and La Salle-Dasma square off while Adamson and Mindanao’s Jose Maria College Foundation Inc. (JMCF) from Davao slug it out at 4 p.m.

Twelve teams split into four groups are entered in the single-round robin tourney.

NCAA champ St. Benilde, Lyceum, Santo Tomas and the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) will debut tomorrow.