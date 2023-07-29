For wannabe sportscasters (Part 2)

There are many things to learn even before one steps in front of the camera. First of all, you have to be prepared mentally and know your stuff. You have to dress for the occasion. A coat and tie or a collared shirt are called for depending on the sport, location, or stage of the competition. Third and sometimes the most unpleasant part of the job for men, is the make-up trial. Make-up is there to complement the lighting, mask imperfections and make sure your skin tone is even under all the lights.

Watch to learn. Allot time to watch both the broadcasters and the game, separately if you have the game recorded. How do the commentators handle introductions, leading in to their partners, tossing it to the courtside reporters, transitioning to and from a timeout or commercial breaks. Study the rhythms. In basketball, for example, the analyst should only be talking before the ball reaches half-court, during deadball situations, during free throws, or when no action is taking place. The rest of the time, leave it to the anchorman. For courtside reporters, you have time to make a maximum of three points. You shouldn’t take more than the time it takes for each team to complete a play.

Play by play vs. color man. Before our positions were christened anchorman and analyst, they were called play by play man and color man. The play by play man described the action in as dynamic, exciting a style as possible. The color man provided depth and analysis. But more than that, the anchorman’s job is to use the game as a vehicle to bring out the best in everyone, to facilitate the messages being broadcast. In other words, his job is to traffic everything and make everyone look good.

It’s not about you. Remember, you are not the story. You are the gift-wrapping on the game, shining the light on what is happening, highlighting the brilliance of both teams. You’re part newscaster, part cheerleader. The only difference is that you’re cheering for both sides, unless you’re covering a national team or athlete in an international competition. But even then, you still have to behave professionally, have all the stats and facts right. We’ve seen many US broadcasts where they announce an American athlete losing to an unnamed opponent. That’s not right or fair to the winner.

Getting better. Understand the technical terms of the sport. Build your vocabulary, learn synonyms, adjectives and adverbs. Avoid using sound effects; save them for extreme situations. Be able to translate the technical terms for casual viewers of readers. That will help grow your audience.

Know your worth. I know it’s hard, but value yourself and your capabilities. Don’t settle for bargain-basement pay. If at the end of the broadcast, you’re losing money, then you’re doing something wrong. Furthermore, this puts you on a downward spiral. When word gets around that your services can be had for next to nothing, people will try to see how little they can hire you for. If you negotiate a package, make sure that your rate per match is still reasonable. Exposure is great, but you still need to feed yourself.

Never say “Welcome back.” This is the most common mistake in broadcasting, by far. Remember, during a commercial break, the audience didn’t go anywhere. You did. You can say “You are watching _____.” or “The games of the so and so league continue.” You’ll be better off for it, and it will challenge your creativity.