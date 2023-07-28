SEA V-League: Thais outlast Filipino spikers in 5-set thriller

The Philippines is still winless in the SEA V-League

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ quest for its first win in the SEA V-League continues as Thailand upset the home team in five sets, 26-24, 25-27, 21-25, 25-23 and 17-15, at the City of Santa Rosa Multi-Purpose Complex in Santa Rosa, Laguna on Friday.

With the game tied 15-all in the final set, Thailand scored two straight points, punctuated by a block on Bryan Bagunas to take the win away from the Filipinos.

The Nationals held a three-point lead in the final set, 11-8, following a service error by Chaiwat.

Thailand then equalized following a hit by Jakkert and back-to-back errors by the Philippines.

The Thais took a one-point lead, 13-12, after a service ace by Jenthaisong Supakorn.

The two teams traded points, with Bagunas tying the game for the final time with a drop ball.

The 21-year-old Supakorn led the way for Thailand with 25 points.

The Philippines’ leading scorer Marck Espejo, who also scored 25 points, exited the game late in the fourth set due to cramps but returned in the fifth.

With the home team trailing by one in the fourth set, 24-23, Supakorn’s attack sailed out.

However, upon review, the point was given to the Thais after the officials ruled the point as a block touch, giving the crucial fourth set to Thailand and tying the game at two sets apiece.

Unforced errors proved to be deadly for the Philippines as they gave away 38 points compared to 27 for Thailand.