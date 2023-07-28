^

Hidilyn Diaz's niece scoops up medals in Asian Youth weightlifting tiff

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 28, 2023 | 6:46pm
Hidilyn Diaz's niece scoops up medals in Asian Youth weightlifting tiff
Hidilyn Diaz of the Philippines celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women’s 55kg weightlifting and handing the country its first gold in Olympic history.
MANILA, Philippines -- Alexsandra Ann Diaz, Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz’s niece, captured a gold and two silver medals in the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in India on Friday.

Diaz, a product of her iconic aunt’s weightlifting school back home in Zamboanga City, struck gold in snatch where she lifted 57 kilograms but settled for a pair of silver in clean and jerk and total where she had 66kg and 123kg, respectively, in the women’s 40kg Group A division.

Vietnam’s Nguyen Phuong Linh snatched those mints with a 68kg and 124kg.

Diaz, a Batang Pinoy gold winner in Palawan four years ago, could have swept all three gold had she completed her attempt at 70kg in the clean and jerk.

Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella said it was a proud moment for the country because of Diaz’s feat.

