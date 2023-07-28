Billiards body eyes Philippine collegiate tournament

MANILA, Philippines – Billiards may soon be coming to the collegiate ranks.

An official of the Sharks Billiard League on Friday said they are planning to stage a tournament featuring up-and-coming cue artists from college.

In an interview with reporters, Mark Orendain, the head of marketing of Sharks Billiard League, said that the plan is already “in the pipeline.”

“Sharks of course is doing this as a private entity, but we’re also trying to elevate the sport into a collegiate level,” Orendain told reporters.

He said the league is looking to provide the good billiards platform to college students.

“We want to put billiards on the same level as basketball, where we have collegiate basketball, volleyball, soccer in the Philippines. We produced our own Efren ‘Bata’ Reyes. We want to put it in place in the collegiate level,” he added.

Orendain underscored that the group wants to develop future Efren Reyeses.

“In order for us to really elevate the sport, we cannot just think of the icons of the past. What we are really doing is to develop the industry and the sport, we cultivate more for the future,” he said.

Orendain said they are still discussing whether to connect to the UAAP or the NCAA.

“Those up-and-comers, the young talents, we want to give them a better platform than what Efren and Dennis Orcollo had,” he added.