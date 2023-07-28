^

Billiards body eyes Philippine collegiate tournament

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 28, 2023 | 4:40pm
Billiards body eyes Philippine collegiate tournament

MANILA, Philippines – Billiards may soon be coming to the collegiate ranks.

An official of the Sharks Billiard League on Friday said they are planning to stage a tournament featuring up-and-coming cue artists from college.

In an interview with reporters, Mark Orendain, the head of marketing of Sharks Billiard League, said that the plan is already “in the pipeline.”

“Sharks of course is doing this as a private entity, but we’re also trying to elevate the sport into a collegiate level,” Orendain told reporters.

He said the league is looking to provide the good billiards platform to college students.

“We want to put billiards on the same level as basketball, where we have collegiate basketball, volleyball, soccer in the Philippines. We produced our own Efren ‘Bata’ Reyes. We want to put it in place in the collegiate level,” he added.

Orendain underscored that the group wants to develop future Efren Reyeses.

“In order for us to really elevate the sport, we cannot just think of the icons of the past. What we are really doing is to develop the industry and the sport, we cultivate more for the future,” he said.

Orendain said they are still discussing whether to connect to the UAAP or the NCAA.

“Those up-and-comers, the young talents, we want to give them a better platform than what Efren and Dennis Orcollo had,” he added.

BILLIARDS
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 days ago
Ateneo de Manila University head coach Tab Baldwin is taking a "next man up" approach following news that the Blue Eagles'...
By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas, even with Utah Jazz's Jordan Clarkson on deck, will be in for a tall order against a souped-up Dominican...
By Rick Olivares | 2 days ago
At 40 years of age, Polish mixed martial artist Jan Blachowicz (29-9-1, 12-6-1 in the UFC) knows that this could be his last...
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Japanese team Kurashiki Ablaze will be leaning heavily on defense when they test their mettle in the PVL Invitational Conference...
By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
Kurashiki Ablaze of Japan survived PLDT's upset try and hammered out a 25-15, 23-25, 25-14, 25-23 victory yesterday...
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Three Filipinos and a Taiwanese national will go head-to-head in the semifinals of the Sharks International 9-ball Open Friday...
4 hours ago
John Andre Aguja and Thirdy Mana-ay recently ruled their respective contests at the 2023 Philippine National MTB XCO/XCE...
By Dino Maragay | 6 hours ago
Despite personally witnessing the destructive force that is Naoya Inoue, the camp of Filipino boxer and Inoue's fellow...
By Jan Veran | 7 hours ago
Yuka Saso settled for a closing tap-in birdie on the par-5 No. 9 for a four-under 67, three strokes off a hot-starting Paula...
