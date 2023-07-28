^

Llover, Pagaling collide for Philippine Youth bantam belt in 'Blow-By-Blow'

July 28, 2023 | 4:22pm
Llover, Pagaling collide for Philippine Youth bantam belt in 'Blow-By-Blow'
Kenneth Llover (left) and James Pagaling are ready to rumble when Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow By Blow goes to San Juan on Saturday.
MANILA, Philippines – In a battle of promising and unbeaten punchers, Kenneth Llover and James Pagaling take center stage Saturday when they dispute the vacant Philippine Youth bantamweight crown at the San Juan Gymnasium in San Juan.

With Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow By Blow staging the mouthwatering matchup, the Llover-Pagaling clash is one of 14 bouts on tap as the weekly television show on Cignal One Sports channel (every Sunday at 8:30 p.m.) ramps up its telecast of the event.

Llover, a Blow-By-Blow favorite representing Penalosa Boxing Stable of Libis, Quezon City, parades a 9-0 win-loss card with six knockouts.

Not to be outdone is Pagaling, the pride and joy of the Marvan Boxing Stable of Cagayan de Oro who packs an 8-0 slate with five knockouts.

Fistic fireworks will be on full display as Pacquiao stages another slugfest backed by San Miguel Pale Pilsen aimed at helping grassroots level and discovering new talent.

“Once again, here we are holding another show to give chance to the young fighters who dream of making it big someday,” Pacquiao, the program’s premier product, said on the eve of the fights.

