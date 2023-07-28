^

Sports

Filipinas warned of 'fightback' from dangerous Norway 

Philstar.com
July 28, 2023 | 2:50pm
Filipinas warned of 'fightback' from dangerous NorwayÂ 
The Philippines' goalkeeper #01 Olivia McDaniel (left) celebrates with teammates after winning against New Zealand in their Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match at Wellington Stadium, also known as Sky Stadium, in Wellington on July 25, 2023.
Marty Melville / AFP

AUCKLAND – Australian coach Alen Stajcic is wary of “wounded” Norway as the Filipinas battle the European powerhouse on Sunday for a spot in the knockout round at the climax of Group A action in the FIFA Women’s World Cup at the Eden Park here. 

“I’m wary of the wounded animal. They (Norway) have taken a hit to their pride and I expect them to come out fighting. They are (former World Cup) champions for a reason. They have a fightback in them so we have to be ready for that,” Stajcic said Friday after the team’s workout at Olympic Park. 

Earlier tipped as group favorites, the celebrated Grasshoppers are in last place with just point following their 0-1 setback to the Ferns here last week and a scoreless standoff to Switzerland in Hamilton last Tuesday.

In contrast, the surprising Filipinas are running third with three points following their 1-0 upset of the Ferns in Wellington, acutely aware that a second straight win guarantees them a place in the knockout round-of-16.

The hosts, who also have three points as Stajcic’s charges but are in second place on goal difference, battle the pacesetting Swiss in Dunedin simultaneously, with the winner likewise advancing outright into the knockout stage. 

The Aussie mentor remained respectful of their formidable foes, saying: “They are former World Cup winners (in 1995), they are former Olympic gold medalists, the pedigree within the country and women’s football is enormous.

“You have a Ballon d’Or winner in Ada Hegerberg, they have players playing at the highest level at Barcelona, who are probably their best players. They may be ranked No. 12 now but they have been in the top 10 for the past 20 to 30 years. They are fantastic.”

 He noted that Hegerberg, who pulled out of the game against Switzerland due to a groin injury, could be back in harness “because she’s a champion and she has earned the right to be a champion. You don’t get to be a Player of the Year Award unless you are an amazing footballer.

“We have an immense amount of respect for her and the team. It’s going to be a big challenge.”

He wouldn’t sell his own players short, though, underscoring the fact that “it is unbelievable to think that we are in this position. Any neutral person around the world would have not put any money on us to be in this position.

“To be ahead of Norway in the league table after two matches is almost unheard of from any neutral pundit. We have earned the right to be in that position so that gives me  a lot of belief and confidence.

“They (the Filipinas) have earned the right to feel like that, in this position to feel confident and that they can put points on the board.”  

The Philippines was an overwhelming group underdog until the stunning win over New Zealand, breaking wide open the race for the two round-of-16 slots until the last day of group play.   

Stajic was generally satisfied with the squad’s workout, noting that “the team is good spirits. Everyone is focused and ready for the challenge that lies ahead.”

Together for the last 18 months, “one of the strengths of this team is that we are able to refocus so quickly. And there is a real sense of maturity around this team and around that process that is one of the strengths of this team,” according to the coach. 

Given how the group has played out, Stajcic observed that all four squads would be feeling pressure entering Sunday’s matches.  

‘Yes there’s pressure but if you don’t like pressure then you should be playing in elite sport. It doesn’t always happen in the World Cup, but this is one of those groups when all four teams can go through the next round,” he explained.

“All four teams need a result. Switzerland is on top but they can also lose their spot in the next round and Norway are in the bottom. If any team wins they are through. It is a really unique group that shows that it is tight and tough,” he stressed

“Since the pressure will be on everyone, we will have to be ready for battle. It will be equal.”

vuukle comment

FIFA

FILIPINAS

WORLD CUP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Baldwin confident on Padrigao's commitment to overcome academic woes and rejoin Blue Eagles

Baldwin confident on Padrigao's commitment to overcome academic woes and rejoin Blue Eagles

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 days ago
Ateneo de Manila University head coach Tab Baldwin is taking a "next man up" approach following news that the Blue Eagles'...
Sports
fbtw
Dominican Republic bringing in NBA stars &nbsp;

Dominican Republic bringing in NBA stars  

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas, even with Utah Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson on deck, will be in for a tall order against a souped-up Dominican...
Sports
fbtw

Fil-Norwegian all Fil in match vs Norway

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
The Filipinas’ next assignment will be quite sentimental for midfielder Sara Eggesvik, who grew up in Norway and plies her trade there.
Sports
fbtw
Jan Blachowicz eyes vacant UFC light heavyweight title

Jan Blachowicz eyes vacant UFC light heavyweight title

By Rick Olivares | 2 days ago
At 40 years of age, Polish mixed martial artist Jan Blachowicz (29-9-1, 12-6-1 in the UFC) knows that this could be his last...
Sports
fbtw
Brown wants NBA crown

Brown wants NBA crown

16 hours ago
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown wants to win more than championships after inking the richest deal in NBA history.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Go For Gold's Aguja, Mana-ay reign supreme in 2023 MTB national championships

Go For Gold's Aguja, Mana-ay reign supreme in 2023 MTB national championships

3 hours ago
John Andre Aguja and Thirdy Mana-ay recently ruled their respective contests at the 2023 Philippine National MTB XCO/XCE...
Sports
fbtw
Tapales bent on beating Inoue for undisputed title

Tapales bent on beating Inoue for undisputed title

By Dino Maragay | 4 hours ago
Despite personally witnessing the destructive force that is Naoya Inoue, the camp of Filipino boxer and Inoue’s fellow...
Sports
fbtw
Kurashiki to focus on defense vs Creamline in PVL finals preview

Kurashiki to focus on defense vs Creamline in PVL finals preview

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Japanese team Kurashiki Ablaze will be leaning heavily on defense when they test their mettle in the PVL Invitational Conference...
Sports
fbtw
Saso bucks shaky putting, cards 67 to trail by 3

Saso bucks shaky putting, cards 67 to trail by 3

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Yuka Saso settled for a closing tap-in birdie on the par-5 No. 9 for a four-under 67, three strokes off a hot-starting Paula...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with