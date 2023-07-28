^

Sports

Feliciano, Villafuerte, Gonzales among semifinalists in Sharks 9-ball tilt

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 28, 2023 | 1:57pm
Feliciano, Villafuerte, Gonzales among semifinalists in Sharks 9-ball tilt

MANILA, Philippines – Three Filipinos and a Taiwanese national will go head-to-head in the semifinals of the Sharks International 9-ball Open Friday afternoon.

Filipinos Michael Feliciano and Oliver Villafuerte will face each other in the semifinals of the competition, while Patric Gonzales and Taiwan’s Ko Ping Chung will clash for a ticket to the finals.

Chung defeated Naoyuki Oi of Japan, 13-8, to enter the Final Four of the competition, while Gonzales defeated Paul John Ladao in the quarterfinals.

Villafuerte thwarted fellow Filipino Drahcir Mauricio, 13-9, to set up the match against Feliciano, who edged Jhon La Garde, 13-11, on Thursday.

Feliciano, Villafuerte, Gonzales and Chung are the last men standing in the tournament that started with 128 players.

Of the 128 players, 64 are Filipinos, while the other 64 are ranking players of the World 9-ball Tour from various countries worldwide.

The winner of the competition will win $30,000, while the second-placer will pocket $15,000.The semifinalists will bring home $7,500 each; quarterfinalists $3,750 each; those in the last 16 $1,750 each; and the final 32 $700 each.

Mark Orendain, the head of marketing of Sharks Billiard League, said the competition is the first international billiards tournament that the Philippines hosted in about a decade.

“What we are trying to do is really to reignite the sport and reignite the industry. The players, the local players, now are more inspired. They are feeling very hopeful for their careers,” Orendain told reporters.

Orendain said Friday’s tournament is just the first of many.

“We really plan to hold a series of global tournaments,” he added.

The group is also cooking up a series of exhibition matches headlined by big names in the world of billiards.

vuukle comment

BILLIARD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Baldwin confident on Padrigao's commitment to overcome academic woes and rejoin Blue Eagles

Baldwin confident on Padrigao's commitment to overcome academic woes and rejoin Blue Eagles

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 days ago
Ateneo de Manila University head coach Tab Baldwin is taking a "next man up" approach following news that the Blue Eagles'...
Sports
fbtw
Dominican Republic bringing in NBA stars &nbsp;

Dominican Republic bringing in NBA stars  

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas, even with Utah Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson on deck, will be in for a tall order against a souped-up Dominican...
Sports
fbtw

Fil-Norwegian all Fil in match vs Norway

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
The Filipinas’ next assignment will be quite sentimental for midfielder Sara Eggesvik, who grew up in Norway and plies her trade there.
Sports
fbtw
Jan Blachowicz eyes vacant UFC light heavyweight title

Jan Blachowicz eyes vacant UFC light heavyweight title

By Rick Olivares | 2 days ago
At 40 years of age, Polish mixed martial artist Jan Blachowicz (29-9-1, 12-6-1 in the UFC) knows that this could be his last...
Sports
fbtw
Padrigao out of Blue Eagles' UAAP 86 roster due to academic woes

Padrigao out of Blue Eagles' UAAP 86 roster due to academic woes

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 days ago
The Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles will be defending their UAAP men’s basketball crown in Season 86 without...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Poirier-Gaethje 2 explosive main event for UFC 291

Poirier-Gaethje 2 explosive main event for UFC 291

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
What was an explosive first fight that was named “Fight of the Year” for 2018 is getting its sequel.
Sports
fbtw
Pagunsan 4 shots adrift in Hokkaido

Pagunsan 4 shots adrift in Hokkaido

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Juvic Pagunsan blew a two-under card with a wobbly frontside finish, ending up with an even par 72 to trail Ryo Ishikawa,...
Sports
fbtw
Bagunas, Espejo boost Filipino spikers in SEA V-League

Bagunas, Espejo boost Filipino spikers in SEA V-League

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
The Philippine men’s volleyball team is confident of turning in a “stronger” performance in the SEA V-League...
Sports
fbtw
Brown wants NBA crown

Brown wants NBA crown

15 hours ago
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown wants to win more than championships after inking the richest deal in NBA history.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with