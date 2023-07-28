^

Sports

Kurashiki to focus on defense vs Creamline in PVL finals preview

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 28, 2023 | 10:57am
Kurashiki to focus on defense vs Creamline in PVL finals preview
Kurashiki Ablaze defenders try to thwart PLDT's Fiola Ceballos.
PVL Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — Japanese team Kurashiki Ablaze will be leaning heavily on defense when they test their mettle in the PVL Invitational Conference finals against the Creamline Cool Smashers on Friday.

As they jockey for the No. 1 spot in the standings ahead of the winner-take-all championship match on Sunday, the visitors will stick to their game plan against a high-octane offense like Creamline.

“(We) know Creamline is really strong and they have great offense. But Kurashiki’s style is defense-first,” Ablaze head coach Hideo Suzuki said through a translator.

“(We)  will concentrate om defense,” he added. 

Suzuki lamented that against PLDT, where they clinched the finals spot with their four-set win, 25-15, 23-25, 25-14, 25-23, on Thursday, they lacked in the defensive area.

“(Our) defense did not look well today, so (we) will make adjustments for tomorrow,” the translator said of Suzuki’s thoughts.

The Japanese spikers get a free tuneup against the reigning champions with a non-bearing semis game.

Though the winner gets the No. 1 spot, it wouldn’t be of any bearing for the fight for the title.

Still, Kurashiki hopes for an exciting match to preface their championship battle.

With Creamline being fan favorites, Suzuki expects a great atmosphere.

“Creamline really has a lot of fans, so it will be a fun game. But we’re hoping to also get some cheers despite being the away team,” Suzuki said through the translator.

Kurashiki vs Creamline kicks off in the main game on Friday, July 28, at 6:30 p.m. at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Meanwhile, the earlier game between the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers and Vietnam’s Kinh Bac-Bac Ninh has repercussions for the Battle for Bronze match-up.

vuukle comment

CREAMLINE

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Baldwin confident on Padrigao's commitment to overcome academic woes and rejoin Blue Eagles

Baldwin confident on Padrigao's commitment to overcome academic woes and rejoin Blue Eagles

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 days ago
Ateneo de Manila University head coach Tab Baldwin is taking a "next man up" approach following news that the Blue Eagles'...
Sports
fbtw
Dominican Republic bringing in NBA stars &nbsp;

Dominican Republic bringing in NBA stars  

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas, even with Utah Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson on deck, will be in for a tall order against a souped-up Dominican...
Sports
fbtw

Fil-Norwegian all Fil in match vs Norway

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
The Filipinas’ next assignment will be quite sentimental for midfielder Sara Eggesvik, who grew up in Norway and plies her trade there.
Sports
fbtw
Jan Blachowicz eyes vacant UFC light heavyweight title

Jan Blachowicz eyes vacant UFC light heavyweight title

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
At 40 years of age, Polish mixed martial artist Jan Blachowicz (29-9-1, 12-6-1 in the UFC) knows that this could be his last...
Sports
fbtw
Brown wants NBA crown

Brown wants NBA crown

12 hours ago
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown wants to win more than championships after inking the richest deal in NBA history.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Blu Girls fall short vs Italians &nbsp;

Blu Girls fall short vs Italians  

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
It was good while it lasted.
Sports
fbtw

DOT launches FIBAWC23 tour packages

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 12 hours ago
The Department of Tourism has launched tour packages in connection with the country’s hosting of the FIBA World Cup on Aug. 25 to Sept. 10, 2023.
Sports
fbtw

PSC honors Mandela

12 hours ago
Marking 30 years of the country’s diplomatic relations with South Africa, the Philippine Sports Commission opened its doors to Ambassador Bartinah Ntombizodwa Radebe-Netshitenzhe and Department of Foreign Affairs...
Sports
fbtw

La Salle banners SSL Invitationals cast

12 hours ago
Reigning UAAP champion La Salle and NCAA titlist College of St. Benilde headline a stacked cast as the Shakey’s Super League stages the National Invitationals starting tomorrow at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with