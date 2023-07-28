Kurashiki to focus on defense vs Creamline in PVL finals preview

MANILA, Philippines — Japanese team Kurashiki Ablaze will be leaning heavily on defense when they test their mettle in the PVL Invitational Conference finals against the Creamline Cool Smashers on Friday.

As they jockey for the No. 1 spot in the standings ahead of the winner-take-all championship match on Sunday, the visitors will stick to their game plan against a high-octane offense like Creamline.

“(We) know Creamline is really strong and they have great offense. But Kurashiki’s style is defense-first,” Ablaze head coach Hideo Suzuki said through a translator.

“(We) will concentrate om defense,” he added.

Suzuki lamented that against PLDT, where they clinched the finals spot with their four-set win, 25-15, 23-25, 25-14, 25-23, on Thursday, they lacked in the defensive area.

“(Our) defense did not look well today, so (we) will make adjustments for tomorrow,” the translator said of Suzuki’s thoughts.

The Japanese spikers get a free tuneup against the reigning champions with a non-bearing semis game.

Though the winner gets the No. 1 spot, it wouldn’t be of any bearing for the fight for the title.

Still, Kurashiki hopes for an exciting match to preface their championship battle.

With Creamline being fan favorites, Suzuki expects a great atmosphere.

“Creamline really has a lot of fans, so it will be a fun game. But we’re hoping to also get some cheers despite being the away team,” Suzuki said through the translator.

Kurashiki vs Creamline kicks off in the main game on Friday, July 28, at 6:30 p.m. at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Meanwhile, the earlier game between the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers and Vietnam’s Kinh Bac-Bac Ninh has repercussions for the Battle for Bronze match-up.