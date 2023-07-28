^

Poirier-Gaethje 2 explosive main event for UFC 291

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
July 28, 2023 | 10:12am
Dustin Poirier left and Justin Gaethje will contest the symbolic “BMF” title when they meet at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday, July 30.
MANILA, Philippines – What was an explosive first fight that was named “Fight of the Year” for 2018 is getting its sequel.

There’s no title belt on the line for UFC 291 — a rarity — but Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje will contest the symbolic “BMF” title when they meet at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday, July 30.

With Jorge Masvidal sent to retirement by Gilbert Burns during UFC 287 last April 8, these two warriors, known for their high intensity and pedal-to-the-metal fights, will clash once more.

Poirier scored a fourth-round technical knockout during their April 18, 2018 battle. Poirier repeatedly battered Gaethje with strikes while the latter punished the former with debilitating leg kicks. But in the fourth round, Poirier’s strikes dropped Gaethje, leaving the referee no choice but to put an end to the fight.

Both fighters’ trajectory has changed since then. Gaethje went 6-2 and in the process won the interim UFC lightweight championship (that he lost to Charles Oliveira). Justin bounced back with a Performance of the Night win over Rafael Fiziev in March 2023.

Ironically, Poirier is also 6-2 since that first fight with Gaethje. Like Justin, Dustin also lost to Oliveira for the title but bounced back with a win against Michael Chandler in UFC 281.

Aside from Dustin Poirier versus Justin Gaethje for the BMF belt, these fights are lined up: karateka Stephen Thompson versus acrobat Michel Pereira; former champ Tony Ferguson versus boxer Bobby Greene; and welterweight ranker Michael Chiesa versus crazy Kevin Holland.

“I’m excited to return to Salt Lake City, which has one of the nicest arenas in the world,” UFC President Dana White said. “The fan response last year was incredible and this time we’re bringing one of the most anticipated cards of the year with two of the baddest fighters in the world for the BMF title. I want to thank the Utah Sports Commission and Smith Entertainment Group for their continued support. UFC 291 will be one of the biggest events of the year.”

UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 will air live in the Philippines on Sunday, July 30, via the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as the TapGo TV streaming application. The main card begins at 10 a.m. while the preliminary card gets underway at 6:30 a.m.

