La Salle banners SSL Invitationals cast

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning UAAP champion La Salle and NCAA titlist College of St. Benilde headline a stacked cast as the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) stages the National Invitationals starting tomorrow at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Top teams from the UAAP, NCAA, Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao comprise the 12-team picture slugging it out for the prestigious national title.

It’s another historic venture for volleyball patron Shakey’s, in partnership with Athletic Events and Sports Management Inc. (ACES).

Shakey’s held the first Collegiate Pre-Season Championship last year featuring all 18 teams from the UAAP and NCAA before gathering the country’s 16 best high school teams for the Girls’ Volleyball Invitational League recently.

This time, another bumper crop of talents seen as the country’s future will be on full display.

“True to our commitment to encourage more players, discover and showcase new talents, we’re gonna go nationwide,” said ACES president Dr. Ian Laurel. “Ito ang magandang way para makita natin kung ano pa ‘yung mga talents out there. This is the next one for us.”

Joining La Salle and St. Benilde are Adamson and University of Santo Tomas from the UAAP, Lyceum of the Philippines University and University of Perpetual Help System Dalta from the NCAA.

Completing the cast are Luzon bets La Salle-Dasma and Enderun Colleges, University of San Jose Recoletos and University of Southern Philippines from Cebu as well as Notre Dame of Dadiangas University and Jose Maria College Foundation of Davao City from Mindanao.