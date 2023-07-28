^

Sports

La Salle banners SSL Invitationals cast

The Philippine Star
July 28, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning UAAP champion La Salle and NCAA titlist College of St. Benilde headline a stacked cast as the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) stages the National Invitationals starting tomorrow at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Top teams from the UAAP, NCAA, Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao comprise the 12-team picture slugging it out for the prestigious national title.

It’s another historic venture for volleyball patron Shakey’s, in partnership with Athletic Events and Sports Management Inc. (ACES).

Shakey’s held the first Collegiate Pre-Season Championship last year featuring all 18 teams from the UAAP and NCAA before gathering the country’s 16 best high school teams for the Girls’ Volleyball Invitational League recently.

This time, another bumper crop of talents seen as the country’s future will be on full display.

“True to our commitment to encourage more players, discover and showcase new talents, we’re gonna go nationwide,” said ACES president Dr. Ian Laurel. “Ito ang magandang way para makita natin kung ano pa ‘yung mga talents out there. This is the next one for us.”

Joining La Salle and St. Benilde are Adamson and University of Santo Tomas from the UAAP, Lyceum of the Philippines University and University of Perpetual Help System Dalta from the NCAA.

Completing the cast are Luzon bets La Salle-Dasma and Enderun Colleges, University of San Jose Recoletos and University of Southern Philippines from Cebu as well as Notre Dame of Dadiangas University and Jose Maria College Foundation of Davao City from Mindanao.

vuukle comment

NCAA

UAAP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Jan Blachowicz eyes vacant UFC light heavyweight title

Jan Blachowicz eyes vacant UFC light heavyweight title

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
At 40 years of age, Polish mixed martial artist Jan Blachowicz (29-9-1, 12-6-1 in the UFC) knows that this could be his last...
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto will need to earn Gilas minutes through practice, says Chot

Kai Sotto will need to earn Gilas minutes through practice, says Chot

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
Kai Sotto has already signed an agreement to play for Gilas Pilipinas in the lead-up to FIBA World Cup next month, head coach...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;It was Clarkson all along&rsquo; &ndash; Chot

‘It was Clarkson all along’ – Chot

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes revealed that it’s always been Jordan Clarkson whom they plan to field as their naturalized...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas&rsquo; historic FIFA World Cup win inspires Gilas

Filipinas’ historic FIFA World Cup win inspires Gilas

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
The first win for the Philippine women’s football team in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is serving as a huge...
Sports
fbtw
Blu Girls gain accolades for gallant vs Italians

Blu Girls gain accolades for gallant vs Italians

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
It was good while it lasted. And when it all ended, the Philippine Blu Girls made sure everybody remembered.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Brown wants NBA crown

Brown wants NBA crown

1 hour ago
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown wants to win more than championships after inking the richest deal in NBA history.
Sports
fbtw
Blu Girls fall short vs Italians &nbsp;

Blu Girls fall short vs Italians  

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
It was good while it lasted.
Sports
fbtw

DOT launches FIBAWC23 tour packages

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 hour ago
The Department of Tourism has launched tour packages in connection with the country’s hosting of the FIBA World Cup on Aug. 25 to Sept. 10, 2023.
Sports
fbtw

PSC honors Mandela

1 hour ago
Marking 30 years of the country’s diplomatic relations with South Africa, the Philippine Sports Commission opened its doors to Ambassador Bartinah Ntombizodwa Radebe-Netshitenzhe and Department of Foreign Affairs...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with