Tagaytay transforming into national sports hub

The Philippine Star
July 28, 2023 | 12:00am
Tagaytay transforming into national sports hub
Philippine Olympic Committee President Rep. Abraham ‘Bambol’ Tolentino (front row, third from left) and Philippine Sports Commission Commissioner Edward Hayco (second from left) lead the ribbon-cutting ceremony with Cavite Vice Gov. Athena Tolentino and Tagaytay City Vice Mayor Agnes Tolentino, as well as combat sports officials (rear, from left) Alvin Aguilar (president, wrestling), Jose Malonzo (secretary-general, Vovinam), Alexander Sulit (president, judo), Rene Tongson (secretary-general, arnis), Ferdie Agustin (president, jiu-jitsu) and Atty. Wharton Chan (secretary-general, kickboxing).
MANILA, Philippines — Philippines Olympic Committee (POC) President Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino led the inauguration ceremony for the Tagaytay City Combat Center yesterday, signaling what could be the world-famous tourist destination’s gradual transformation into a multi-sport hub.

The former Tagaytay City multi-purpose arena was fully rehabilitated into a combat center that would cater to martial arts including taekwondo, karate, jiu-jitsu, kickboxing, vovinam, boxing, arnis, wrestling, muay, among others.

The dome-shaped facility on Crisanto M. de los Reyes Avenue is adjacent to the Tagaytay City BMX Park, which hosted the Asian BMX Racing and Freestyle Championships only two weeks ago, and the Skateboard Park – both international-standard facilities.

“I am happy to announce that, I think, we’re the first LGU (local government unit) to have a facility like this one,” Tolentino, also head of the PhilCycling, said during the inauguration where national combat sports athletes who won medals at the Cambodia Southeast Asian Games entertained the packed crowd with demonstrations of their respective sports.

Philippine Sports Commission commissioner Edward Hayco, representing chairman Dickie Bachmann, joined Tolentino in the ribbon-cutting ceremony that had all the makings of a fiesta celebration complete with a drum-and-bugle corps and an enthusiastic local crowd.

Also present in the ceremony were Cavite Vice Gov. Athena Tolentino, Tagaytay City Vice Mayor Agnes Tolentino, Alvin Aguilar (president, wrestling), Jose Malonzo (secretary-general, Vovinam), Alexander Sulit (president, judo), Rene Tongson (secretary-general, arnis), Ferdie Agustin (president, jiu-jitsu) and Atty. Wharton Chan (secretary-general, kickboxing).

