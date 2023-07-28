Knights enter PSL 18U finals

MANILA, Philippines — NCR leg champion Farm Fresh-Letran outlasted Luzon king Pampanga-Pradera Theme Park, 92-87, in overtime to punch a ticket to the finals of the 2023 Manila Bankers Life-Pilipinas Super League 18-Under Battle of the Champions Wednesday at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center.

The Delta were on the verge of racking up their 14th straight win in regulation, leading 82-78 with 21 seconds remaining.

But the Knights refused to give up, forcing extra time on clutch hits by Andy Gemao and Rhyle Melencio and roaring on in OT to steal the game.

Syrex Silorio, George Diamante, and Gemao delivered in the overtime, giving their side a 90-83 lead – a cushion they would not relinquish to rack up their third win in as many games.

Gemao fired a game-high 27 points to go with four assists, three steals, and three rebounds.