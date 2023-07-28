No stats for heart

They say that in sports, numbers don’t lie. But it isn’t the case with the Filipinas in the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup. Check out the stats in the Philippines’ 1-0 win over host New Zealand last Tuesday. New Zealand dominated the stats sheet with more shots, 16-4, shots on target, 4-1, passes, 529-252 and corners, 7-0. Passing accuracy was 73 percent for New Zealand and 48 percent for the Filipinas. New Zealand controlled the pitch with 69 percent of possessions. With those numbers, it’s difficult to explain how New Zealand lost.

One of two New Zealand offsides took away a goal that was headed by Jacqui Hand over keeper Olivia McDaniel’s reach. There were several opportunities for New Zealand to equalize but the hosts just couldn’t find the mark with Hand’s shot hitting the post and Hannah Wilkinson’s header sailing above the bar in regulation time. Twice in extension, McDaniel was brilliant in stopping what looked like a sure goal and embracing the ball that went straight into her hands off a long bullet-like kick. After Sarina Bolden’s header broke the ice in the 24th minute, the Filipinas fought furiously on defense to deny any chance for New Zealand to tie. The offside that erased Hand’s goal was a heartbreaker because it took a video replay to establish a slight move ahead of the defense without the ball.

Despite New Zealand’s edge in stats, the Filipinas wouldn’t be denied the country’s first-ever goal in FIFA World Cup action. There’s no stat to measure heart and it’s the intangible that propelled the Filipinas to victory. Heart made the Filipinas’ defense resolute, heart was what McDaniel showed in refusing to concede a goal throughout the thrilling match.

In the Filipinas’ 2-0 loss to Switzerland to open their World Cup campaign last Friday, the stats belied the competitiveness of the duel. Switzerland blanked the Filipino in shots on target, 8-0 and corners, 3-0. The Swiss also had more shots, 17-3 and passes, 743-264. Still, it was the Filipinas who first found the back of the net with Katrina Guillou’s strike although the goal was nullified on an offside call after a video review. A penalty was awarded to Switzerland’s Ramona Bachmann who converted with no time left in the first half after another video review.

So far, the Filipinas have not been awarded a single corner and notched only a single shot on target yet their record is 1-1. Coach Alen Stajcic has deployed 18 of his 23 players, not counting three reserves. He subbed three against Switzerland and five against New Zealand. The Filipinas’ next game is against world No. 12 Norway on Sunday. Curiously, two Filipinas were born in Norway – Sara Eggesvik and Meryll Serrano. Eggesvik booted the cross that set up Bolden’s marginal header against New Zealand. The best Philippine finishes in a team World Cup competition were third in men’s basketball in 1954 and third in women’s softball in 1970. The Filipinas aren’t likely to duplicate or surpass those feats but what they’ve displayed in New Zealand is a fighting heart that inspires as much as winning a championship. Puso is the key to national pride and the Filipinas, no matter where they were born, show it when they all sing the National Anthem with all their heart.