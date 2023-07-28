^

Sports

No stats for heart

SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson - The Philippine Star
July 28, 2023 | 12:00am

They say that in sports, numbers dont lie. But it isnt the case with the Filipinas in the ongoing FIFA Womens World Cup. Check out the stats in the Philippines’ 1-0 win over host New Zealand last Tuesday. New Zealand dominated the stats sheet with more shots, 16-4, shots on target, 4-1, passes, 529-252 and corners, 7-0. Passing accuracy was 73 percent for New Zealand and 48 percent for the Filipinas. New Zealand controlled the pitch with 69 percent of possessions. With those numbers, its difficult to explain how New Zealand lost.

One of two New Zealand offsides took away a goal that was headed by Jacqui Hand over keeper Olivia McDaniels reach. There were several opportunities for New Zealand to equalize but the hosts just couldnt find the mark with Hands shot hitting the post and Hannah Wilkinsons header sailing above the bar in regulation time. Twice in extension, McDaniel was brilliant in stopping what looked like a sure goal and embracing the ball that went straight into her hands off a long bullet-like kick. After Sarina Boldens header broke the ice in the 24th minute, the Filipinas fought furiously on defense to deny any chance for New Zealand to tie. The offside that erased Hands goal was a heartbreaker because it took a video replay to establish a slight move ahead of the defense without the ball.

Despite New Zealands edge in stats, the Filipinas wouldnt be denied the countrys first-ever goal in FIFA World Cup action. Theres no stat to measure heart and its the intangible that propelled the Filipinas to victory. Heart made the Filipinasdefense resolute, heart was what McDaniel showed in refusing to concede a goal throughout the thrilling match.

In the Filipinas’ 2-0 loss to Switzerland to open their World Cup campaign last Friday, the stats belied the competitiveness of the duel. Switzerland blanked the Filipino in shots on target, 8-0 and corners, 3-0. The Swiss also had more shots, 17-3 and passes, 743-264. Still, it was the Filipinas who first found the back of the net with Katrina Guillous strike although the goal was nullified on an offside call after a video review. A penalty was awarded to Switzerlands Ramona Bachmann who converted with no time left in the first half after another video review.

So far, the Filipinas have not been awarded a single corner and notched only a single shot on target yet their record is 1-1. Coach Alen Stajcic has deployed 18 of his 23 players, not counting three reserves. He subbed three against Switzerland and five against New Zealand. The Filipinasnext game is against world No. 12 Norway on Sunday. Curiously, two Filipinas were born in NorwaySara Eggesvik and Meryll Serrano. Eggesvik booted the cross that set up Boldens marginal header against New Zealand. The best Philippine finishes in a team World Cup competition were third in mens basketball in 1954 and third in womens softball in 1970. The Filipinas arent likely to duplicate or surpass those feats but what theyve displayed in New Zealand is a fighting heart that inspires as much as winning a championship. Puso is the key to national pride and the Filipinas, no matter where they were born, show it when they all sing the National Anthem with all their heart.

vuukle comment

FIFA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Jan Blachowicz eyes vacant UFC light heavyweight title

Jan Blachowicz eyes vacant UFC light heavyweight title

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
At 40 years of age, Polish mixed martial artist Jan Blachowicz (29-9-1, 12-6-1 in the UFC) knows that this could be his last...
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto will need to earn Gilas minutes through practice, says Chot

Kai Sotto will need to earn Gilas minutes through practice, says Chot

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
Kai Sotto has already signed an agreement to play for Gilas Pilipinas in the lead-up to FIBA World Cup next month, head coach...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;It was Clarkson all along&rsquo; &ndash; Chot

‘It was Clarkson all along’ – Chot

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes revealed that it’s always been Jordan Clarkson whom they plan to field as their naturalized...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas&rsquo; historic FIFA World Cup win inspires Gilas

Filipinas’ historic FIFA World Cup win inspires Gilas

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
The first win for the Philippine women’s football team in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is serving as a huge...
Sports
fbtw
Blu Girls gain accolades for gallant vs Italians

Blu Girls gain accolades for gallant vs Italians

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
It was good while it lasted. And when it all ended, the Philippine Blu Girls made sure everybody remembered.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Brown wants NBA crown

Brown wants NBA crown

1 hour ago
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown wants to win more than championships after inking the richest deal in NBA history.
Sports
fbtw
Blu Girls fall short vs Italians &nbsp;

Blu Girls fall short vs Italians  

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
It was good while it lasted.
Sports
fbtw

DOT launches FIBAWC23 tour packages

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 hour ago
The Department of Tourism has launched tour packages in connection with the country’s hosting of the FIBA World Cup on Aug. 25 to Sept. 10, 2023.
Sports
fbtw

PSC honors Mandela

1 hour ago
Marking 30 years of the country’s diplomatic relations with South Africa, the Philippine Sports Commission opened its doors to Ambassador Bartinah Ntombizodwa Radebe-Netshitenzhe and Department of Foreign Affairs...
Sports
fbtw

La Salle banners SSL Invitationals cast

1 hour ago
Reigning UAAP champion La Salle and NCAA titlist College of St. Benilde headline a stacked cast as the Shakey’s Super League stages the National Invitationals starting tomorrow at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with