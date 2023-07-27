Kurashiki Ablaze stymies PLDT, forges PVL finals clash vs Creamline

Except for one set when they completely lost concentration, the Japanese had all the answers to every storm the High Speed Hitters tried to whip up in claiming their fourth straight win.

Games Friday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. – F2 vs Kinh Bac-Bac Ninh

6:30 p.m. – Creamline vs Kurashiki Ablaze

MANILA, Philippines – Kurashiki Ablaze of Japan survived PLDT’s upset try and hammered out a 25-15, 23-25, 25-14, 25-23 victory Thursday to set up a one-game championship showdown with Creamline in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

This catapulted Kurashiki in a tie for first and straight to the one-game finale against an equally pristine Creamline side, which is out to win this conference for the second straight year and seventh overall since joining the league six years ago.

Interestingly, Kurashiki and Creamline are scheduled to clash Friday in the last semifinal schedule at the same venue that should serve as a warm-up to the two talented teams’ much anticipated title duel Sunday.

Also clashing on the same day are F2 Logistics and Kinh Bac-Bac Ninh of Vietnam at 4 p.m.

For PLDT, it kissed its title chances goodbye after dropping to 2-3.

But it wasn’t the High Speed Hitters didn’t try.

They did.

In fact, PLDT stole the second set and was in it in the fourth if not for some heartbreaking mistakes late.

Kurashiki coach Hideo Suzuki later spoke highly of PLDT.

“PLDT is also strong and I was thinking we could lose this game, good thing we won,” he said through an interpreter.

Now all the High Speed Hitters could hope for is a chance to fight for third place at most that they are contesting with the Cignal HD Spikers and the Cargo Movers.

Against Creamline, Suzuki vowed to put their best foot forward.

“We’ll do our best against Creamline,” he said.

Tamaru Asaka went on a relentless bombardment and fired a match-high 30 points including 28 on kills while Tanabe Saki and Hiraoka Akane scattered 15 and 11 hits, respectively.

It was also another defense masterpiece for Kurashiki as it wound up with 72 digs and 29 receptions with Yano Yukino accounting for 23 and 13 of those.

Honey Royse Tubino and Fiolla Ceballos tried to carry the fight by pumping in 23 and 15 points for PLDT, but the absence of leader Jovielyn Gonzaga’s absence due to an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) tear proved critical.