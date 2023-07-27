Filipinasâ€™ historic FIFA World Cup win inspires Gilas

Filipinas’ historic FIFA World Cup win inspires Gilas

The Philippines' forward Sarina Bolden (3L, No. 7) celebrates scoring her team's first goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match between New Zealand and the Philippines at Wellington Stadium, also known as Sky Stadium, in Wellington on July 25, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – The first win for the Philippine women’s football team in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is serving as a huge motivation for Gilas Pilipinas as it gears up for the FIBA World Cup next month.

“The victory of the Filipinas is giving us tremendous inspiration, that if the Filipinas can do it, then so can we,” Gilas coach Chot Reyes said in an interview with CNN Philippines’ Sports Desk.

“In fact, we talked about it and showed it, and we said this is what we can do,” he added.

The Filipinas tallied its historic World Cup win Tuesday against New Zealand, 1-0, courtesy of a 24th-minute header by Sarina Bolden.

Goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel then thwarted several attempts by New Zealand as the Philippines secured the victory.

Reyes, meanwhile, could only hope that Gilas could also have a long preparation like the Filipinas had.

“We are envious because they were together for 18 months, training, competing, living together. That is really the formula. But it is such an impossible dream,” he said.

Gilas will be facing Group A opponents the Dominican Republic, Angola and Italy here in the Philippines.

The Filipinas, meanwhile, will take Norway on Sunday in the Last 16.