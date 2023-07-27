Kai Sotto will need to earn Gilas minutes through practice, says Chot

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto has already signed an agreement to play for Gilas Pilipinas in the lead-up to FIBA World Cup next month, head coach Chot Reyes said.

But the team’s chief tactician is asking the 7-foot-3 Sotto to show up in practice so he could be given minutes.

In an interview aired over CNN Philippines’ Sports Desk, Reyes said Sotto inked his Gilas deal Wednesday morning, a day after naturalized player Jordan Clarkson committed to the team.

“Kai finally signed the agreement this morning. But, then again, signing the agreement and actually showing up in practice are two different things,” Reyes reiterated.

He added that he wants Sotto to earn his minutes in practice for Gilas’ upcoming tune-up games in China.

“My worry with Kai is, unlike [Clarkson] who is an NBA player — very established as a 20 point scorer in the league — Kai is not, just to be very honest about it. And I think he will need more time with us, with the team, with his teammates, especially on the strengthening and conditioning part,” Reyes said.

He bared that team doctors already took a look at Sotto’s lower back — which he injured during his last game with the Orlando Magic in the NBA Summer League — and that they did not find anything wrong functionally and structurally.

“If he wants to be a big part of the team, he needs to come in early, as soon as possible. We are planning to play him a lot in the China games, but he has to come to practice to earn those minutes. If he is not in practice, then he will not even be playing in China,” he added.

Sotto arrived in the Philippines last week following his Summer League stint where he played in two of the Magic’s five games.

His final game against the Boston Celtics was cut short due to the back injury.

Sotto attended the Gilas’ tune-up game against Ateneo last week but did not play, and he showed up in training last Tuesday but did not suit up.

The big man, however, put up shots after the practice.

“The entire saga of Kai Sotto is the lack of playing time. He has always been sitting, he sat in Australia, heis not even getting much time in Japan and in Summer League. This is his opportunity to get major minutes, but he has to earn it in practice,” Reyes said.

“He has to come to practice and really get into everything that we want to do. Hopefully it happens sooner or later,” he added.

Sotto had an MRI on his lower back, but the team is still waiting for a copy of the test result.