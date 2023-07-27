â€˜It was Clarkson all alongâ€™ â€“ Chot

‘It was Clarkson all along’ – Chot

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes revealed that it’s always been Jordan Clarkson whom they plan to field as their naturalized player for the FIBA World Cup next month.

In an interview with CNN Philippines’ Sports Desk on Wednesday night, Reyes reiterated that having Clarkson on board for the World Cup has always been the plan.

Even Justin Brownlee, Gilas’ other naturalized player, knew the plan “fully well,” according to Reyes, who tipped his hat off to the beloved longtime PBA import.

“It has always been Jordan Clarkson [as the planned naturalized player] from the start. Brownlee [was brought in] as a backup, as a contingency plan. Justin knew that fully well,” Gilas’ chief tactician said.

“But still, nothing you can take anything from Justin. What a great job he has done, great sacrifice, dedication, commitment and the heart of a Filipino,” he added.

In the same interview, Reyes admitted that there were various issues that delayed the announcement of Clarkson as Gilas’ key gunner in the tournament.

“Jordan had to work through a lot of issues with his contract. There were professional and personal circumstances as well. But now that his arrival of August 6 was confirmed, we made the announcement,” the multi-titled coach said.

In two games with Gilas, the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year averaged 25 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists on 45.2% shooting against Lebanon and Saudi Arabia.

He committed to play for the Philippine team earlier in the week.

Meanwhile Reyes, assured that the bone spur injury Brownlee had been dealing with would be “taken care of properly” in time for his turn with Gilas in the Asian Games.

“He had a severe sprain, I think four years ago… and in the SEA games, he has been hobbled by that bad ankle but we were just managing it, treating it with a combination of rest, therapy and rehab so that he could play in the world cup if necessary,” he said.

“But now that Jordan is already confirmed, Justin, the medical team, the coaching staff and the management, we all decided that Justin takes care of that bone spur already so he will be 100% by the time of the Asian Games,” he added.

The Asian Games will be held in China in September.