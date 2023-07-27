Saso clashes with Kang, Maguire in Evian opener

Yuka Saso of Japan acknowledges fans after a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club on June 25, 2023 in Springfield, New Jersey.

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso mixes it up with Irish Leona Maguire and American Danielle Kang at the start of the Evian Championship Thursday in France (Friday, Manila time), hoping to ride on her strong joint third place finish in last week’s Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in Michigan.

But the 2021 US Women’s Open champion faces an early test of character against Maguire, the world No. 11, and the No. 25 Kang with the troika likewise bracing for a windy battle in one of the afternoon flights at 12:51 p.m. at the backside of the Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains.

The $6.5 million championship serves as the year’s fourth major championship with Saso, whose campaign is backed by ICTSI, also setting out to complete what she had failed to achieve in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship where she lost to young Chinese Ruoning Yin by one in New Jersey last month.

Saso missed the cut in the season’s first major, the Chevron Championship in Texas last April and tied for 20th in the US Women’s Open in California three weeks ago.

The year’s last major, the AIG Women’s Open, will be played in England next month.

The world’s top 3, Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, banner this week’s championship with Jin Young Ko expected to get going early in the 8:03 a.m. flight, also on No. 10, with Japanese Ayaka Furue and Germany’s Chiara Noja.

Korda clashes with world No. 7 Minjee Lee and former amateur hotshot Rose Zhang at 8:27 a.m. at the back, while Lydia Ko tangles with Nasa Hataoka and In Gee Chun at 1:03 p.m., also on No. 10.

Also in the fold are world No. 4 Lilia Vu, Yin, US Women’s Open winner Allisen Corpuz, Hyo Joo Kim, Atthaya Thitikul and Xiyu Lin, along with Brooke Henderson, Linn Grant, Patty Tavatanakit, Sei Young Kim, and French Celine Boutier, Saso's partner in the Dow Great Lakes Bay, and top amateurs Saki Baba from Japan and Eila Galitsky from Thailand.