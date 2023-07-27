^

Sports

Saso clashes with Kang, Maguire in Evian opener

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
July 27, 2023 | 12:01pm
Saso clashes with Kang, Maguire in Evian opener
Yuka Saso of Japan acknowledges fans after a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club on June 25, 2023 in Springfield, New Jersey.
Christian Petersen / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso mixes it up with Irish Leona Maguire and American Danielle Kang at the start of the Evian Championship Thursday in France (Friday, Manila time), hoping to ride on her strong joint third place finish in last week’s Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in Michigan.

But the 2021 US Women’s Open champion faces an early test of character against Maguire, the world No. 11, and the No. 25 Kang with the troika likewise bracing for a windy battle in one of the afternoon flights at 12:51 p.m. at the backside of the Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains.

The $6.5 million championship serves as the year’s fourth major championship with Saso, whose campaign is backed by ICTSI, also setting out to complete what she had failed to achieve in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship where she lost to young Chinese Ruoning Yin by one in New Jersey last month.

Saso missed the cut in the season’s first major, the Chevron Championship in Texas last April and tied for 20th in the US Women’s Open in California three weeks ago.

The year’s last major, the AIG Women’s Open, will be played in England next month.

The world’s top 3, Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, banner this week’s championship with Jin Young Ko expected to get going early in the 8:03 a.m. flight, also on No. 10, with Japanese Ayaka Furue and Germany’s Chiara Noja.

Korda clashes with world No. 7 Minjee Lee and former amateur hotshot Rose Zhang at 8:27 a.m. at the back, while Lydia Ko tangles with Nasa Hataoka and In Gee Chun at 1:03 p.m., also on No. 10.

Also in the fold are world No. 4 Lilia Vu, Yin, US Women’s Open winner Allisen Corpuz, Hyo Joo Kim, Atthaya Thitikul and Xiyu Lin, along with Brooke Henderson, Linn Grant, Patty Tavatanakit, Sei Young Kim, and French Celine Boutier, Saso's partner in the Dow Great Lakes Bay, and top amateurs Saki Baba from Japan and Eila Galitsky from Thailand.

vuukle comment

GOLF

YUKA SASO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Jan Blachowicz eyes vacant UFC light heavyweight title

Jan Blachowicz eyes vacant UFC light heavyweight title

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
At 40 years of age, Polish mixed martial artist Jan Blachowicz (29-9-1, 12-6-1 in the UFC) knows that this could be his last...
Sports
fbtw
'They came through for us': McDaniel credits Filipinas' '12th man' in New Zealand

'They came through for us': McDaniel credits Filipinas' '12th man' in New Zealand

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Credit was passed all around in the Philippine women’s national football team’s historic 1-0 win over New Zealand...
Sports
fbtw

Taking FIFA’s cue

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
There is no naturalized player in the Filipinas lineup for the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup but only two of coach Alen Stajcic’s pool of 26, including three reserves, were born in the Philippines, making...
Sports
fbtw
PBA import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson sought as Jordan&rsquo;s naturalized player

PBA import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson sought as Jordan’s naturalized player

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who suited up as TNT’s import in the PBA, is reportedly being eyed to be Jordan’s naturalized...
Sports
fbtw
2 Fil-Am cagers join UST Tigers

2 Fil-Am cagers join UST Tigers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
Two Filipino-Americans have committed to the UST Growling Tigers ahead of the 86th UAAP men’s basketball tournamen...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
On and off pitch, Messi an instant hit in Miami

On and off pitch, Messi an instant hit in Miami

3 hours ago
Lionel Messi's impact for Inter Miami has been clear to see, with three goals and an assist in 120 minutes on the field, but...
Sports
fbtw
NBA&rsquo;s Towns, Horford, Duarte included in Dominican Republic&rsquo;s FIBA World Cup roster

NBA’s Towns, Horford, Duarte included in Dominican Republic’s FIBA World Cup roster

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Three NBA players are part of the Dominican Republic’s extended roster for the FIBA World Cup next month.
Sports
fbtw
Blu Girls end Softball World Cup bid, bow to Italy

Blu Girls end Softball World Cup bid, bow to Italy

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The Philippine Blu Girls bowed out of the Women’s Softball World Cup as it lost a heartbreaker against Italy, 5-6, Wednesday...
Sports
fbtw
Mbappe 'refuses to talk' to Al Hilal over 300-million-euro move

Mbappe 'refuses to talk' to Al Hilal over 300-million-euro move

4 hours ago
Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has refused to meet officials from Al Hilal, dealing a potentially fatal blow to...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with