Azkals Development Team’s Andres Aldeguer to play for US NCAA Division 1 team

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
July 27, 2023 | 11:02am
Azkals Development Teamâ€™s Andres Aldeguer to play for US NCAA Division 1 team
Andres Aldeguer (No. 27) was the leading scorer for the ADT in the last Philippines Football League season with six goals before the team pulled out.
Contributed photo

MANILA, Philippines – After spending the better part of two years mulling whether to stay at home here in the Philippines or go abroad, Azkals Development Team (ADT) striker Andres Aldeguer decided to cast his fortune overseas.

The 6-foot-2 forward has been recruited by the Central Connecticut University (CCU), which plays in the Northeastern Conference of the US NCAA Division 1 along with Fairleigh Dickinson University, Le Moyne College, Long Island University, Merrimack College, Sacred Heart University, Saint Francis University, Stonehill College and Wagner College.

“My goal is to see how far I can go,” said Aldeguer in a previous interview. “I want to see where I can take my soccer career. It is a long road but I have to try.”

Aldeguer was the leading scorer for the ADT in the last Philippines Football League season with six goals before the team pulled out.

Aldeguer, who played for De La Salle Santiago de Zobel in high school, was recruited by several DI and D2 schools, but he ultimately chose CCU for its youthful team and promise

The Filipino footballer is the only Asian recruited by Coach David Kelly.

Kelly played for the University of Maine in the US then began his professional career with the Connecticut Wolves in the United States Soccer League. He rounded out his career by playing for Carlisle United and Burnley FC in the English Football League (EFL).

He served as a CCU assistant before being elevated to the head coaching position in 2020.

The CCU Blue Devils, as the team is known, won the Northeastern Conference soccer title back in 2007. The current champions are Fairleigh University that defeated St Francis 2-1 last season.

CCU finished last in their conference last season with a 1-6-1 slate and 3-11-1 overall.

Academically, CCU is ranked No. 101 in the best regional schools.

Aldeguer is scheduled to leave for the US next week as Division 1 play begins late August. The tournament will run for four months with home and away matches.

