More Filipino imports join fray as Malaysia hosts M5 Wild Card

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
July 27, 2023 | 10:01am
MANILA, Philippines — Moonton Games, the developer of Mobile Legends Bang Bang, has announced that the M5 Wild Card, a first for the game's world series, will be happening in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in November, roughly a month before the M5 World Championship hosted by the Philippines.

"Malaysia has played host to several Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Esports international tournaments, including MSC 2022 and M1, and is home to a huge pool of talents that possess the capacity and ability to operate a world-class championship. We're confident of pulling off a great esports experience for our local fans once again, and welcoming international players from abroad to compete in the M5 Wild Card." stated Marketing, and Business Development Lead of MPL Malaysia, Fikri Rizal Mahruddin.

Current participation in the M5 world championship is by winning the Mobile Legends Professional Leagues and other regional qualifiers or championships. Most regions are allocated one slot, except for MPL Indonesia, MPL Philippines and Latin America's LIGA LATAM, which are allocated two slots. 

The M5 Wild Card will allow other regions a chance to make it to the world stage. Eight teams made up of the runner-up from MPL Malaysia, the champion of the Mekong Qualifier, the third place finisher of the Latin America's Liga Latam, the winner of South Asia's Champions Battle, the runner-up of the Eastern Europe and Central Asia's (EECA) MLBB Continental Championships, the champion of Mongolia's National Wild Card Qualifier, and two other yet-to-be announced regions will compete for a spot in the M5.

Filipinos to watch in Malaysia

The current off-season has seen many shake-ups in teams with many Filipinos now under Malaysian teams.

Smart Omega's Dale "Stowm" Vidor is now under RSG Malaysia, while RSG Philippine's Dexter "Exort" Martinez will suit up for RED Esports MY. Blacklist International's Jon "Super Red" Bordeos and ONIC Philippines' Archie “Pancake” Guevarra joined former ECHO coach Michael "Arcadia" Bocado in Red Giants Esports, which had a promising off-season performance as they stunned top teams in the recently concluded ESL Snapdragon Pro Series.

The previous season of MPL Malaysia saw two Filipinos, Salman "KingSalman" Macarambon and Santi "Santi" Noble play for the debut roster of Team Secret, while Mujahid "Malik" Malik was signed by TODAK.

Former SIBOL draft coach, Steven “Dale” Vitug, was coach for HomeBois' and was even named Coach of the Season.

