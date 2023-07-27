^

Sports

Blu Girls end Softball World Cup bid, bow to Italy

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 27, 2023 | 9:24am
Blu Girls end Softball World Cup bid, bow to Italy
The Philippines bowed out of the Women's Softball World Cup.
WBSC

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Blu Girls bowed out of the Women’s Softball World Cup as it lost a heartbreaker against Italy, 5-6, Wednesday night (Manila time.)

With a one-run lead, 6-5, Italy played stellar defense against the Blu Girls through the fifth to seventh innings to clinch their spot in the competition’s finals next year.

The Philippines had opportunities in the final inning to tie the game, with Nicole Hammoude in the third base, but Reyae Villamin’s hit flew out, ending the Blu Girls’ season.

The Blu Girls started the game strong, scoring a run off an Alaiza Talisik single to the right center, which brought Skylynne Ellazar home at the top of the first inning.

Italy then unleashed a blitzkrieg against the Philippines as they scored three runs off a Giulia Koutsoyanopulos home run, which also brought Fabrizia Marrone and Elisa Cecchetti home to take a 3-1 lead.

Elsie dela Torre then tied the game at 3-3 following a two runs-batted in (RBIs) at the top of the third inning that brought Francesa Altomonte and Ellazar home.

But Italy retaliated with two runs of their own at their succeeding turn, with Guilia Longhi bringing Anita Bartoli home, and with Koutsoyanopulos bringing Ceccheti home, to have a 5-3 cushion.

The Blu Girls showed their resiliency at the top of the fourth inning, tying the game once again following a two-run RBI off a hit by Altomonte, bringing Angelu Gabriel and Villamin home.

With the game tied at 5-5 at the bottom of the fourth inning, a Mc Kenzie Barbara sacrifice fly sealed the deal for Italy, leading to a trip to home base by Alessandra Rotondo to set the final score, 6-5.

The United States, Australia, Puerto Rico, Netherlands, Japan, Canada, Italy and China will be battling it out in next year’s finals of the World Cup, which will be played in Italy.

The Philippines reached the playoffs of the competition following a dramatic win against Italy in its final game of the eliminations, which followed a much-needed victory over New Zealand.

It lost its first three games against Canada, Japan and Venezuela.

vuukle comment

PHILIPPINE BLU GIRLS

WBSC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Jan Blachowicz eyes vacant UFC light heavyweight title

Jan Blachowicz eyes vacant UFC light heavyweight title

By Rick Olivares | 21 hours ago
At 40 years of age, Polish mixed martial artist Jan Blachowicz (29-9-1, 12-6-1 in the UFC) knows that this could be his last...
Sports
fbtw
'They came through for us': McDaniel credits Filipinas' '12th man' in New Zealand

'They came through for us': McDaniel credits Filipinas' '12th man' in New Zealand

By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
Credit was passed all around in the Philippine women’s national football team’s historic 1-0 win over New Zealand...
Sports
fbtw

Taking FIFA’s cue

By Joaquin M. Henson | 10 hours ago
There is no naturalized player in the Filipinas lineup for the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup but only two of coach Alen Stajcic’s pool of 26, including three reserves, were born in the Philippines, making...
Sports
fbtw
2 Fil-Am cagers join UST Tigers

2 Fil-Am cagers join UST Tigers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
Two Filipino-Americans have committed to the UST Growling Tigers ahead of the 86th UAAP men’s basketball tournamen...
Sports
fbtw
PBA import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson sought as Jordan&rsquo;s naturalized player

PBA import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson sought as Jordan’s naturalized player

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who suited up as TNT’s import in the PBA, is reportedly being eyed to be Jordan’s naturalized...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Blu Girls annex own big feat in Italy

Blu Girls annex own big feat in Italy

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
The euphoria in the FIFA Women’s World Cup rubbed off on the Philippine Blu Girls as they shocked fancied New Zealand...
Sports
fbtw
Clarkson, Brownlee split duties in World Cup, Asiad

Clarkson, Brownlee split duties in World Cup, Asiad

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
It’s official.
Sports
fbtw
Gutsy Filipinas hungry for more

Gutsy Filipinas hungry for more

By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
Coach Alen Stajcic needed no special words or instructions to make the Filipinas stay on an even keel on the heels of the...
Sports
fbtw
McDaniel a solid defensive rock

McDaniel a solid defensive rock

By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
With history within reach, count on ace goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel to save the day for the Filipinas.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with