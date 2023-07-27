Blu Girls end Softball World Cup bid, bow to Italy

The Philippines bowed out of the Women's Softball World Cup.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Blu Girls bowed out of the Women’s Softball World Cup as it lost a heartbreaker against Italy, 5-6, Wednesday night (Manila time.)

With a one-run lead, 6-5, Italy played stellar defense against the Blu Girls through the fifth to seventh innings to clinch their spot in the competition’s finals next year.

The Philippines had opportunities in the final inning to tie the game, with Nicole Hammoude in the third base, but Reyae Villamin’s hit flew out, ending the Blu Girls’ season.

The Blu Girls started the game strong, scoring a run off an Alaiza Talisik single to the right center, which brought Skylynne Ellazar home at the top of the first inning.

Italy then unleashed a blitzkrieg against the Philippines as they scored three runs off a Giulia Koutsoyanopulos home run, which also brought Fabrizia Marrone and Elisa Cecchetti home to take a 3-1 lead.

Elsie dela Torre then tied the game at 3-3 following a two runs-batted in (RBIs) at the top of the third inning that brought Francesa Altomonte and Ellazar home.

But Italy retaliated with two runs of their own at their succeeding turn, with Guilia Longhi bringing Anita Bartoli home, and with Koutsoyanopulos bringing Ceccheti home, to have a 5-3 cushion.

The Blu Girls showed their resiliency at the top of the fourth inning, tying the game once again following a two-run RBI off a hit by Altomonte, bringing Angelu Gabriel and Villamin home.

With the game tied at 5-5 at the bottom of the fourth inning, a Mc Kenzie Barbara sacrifice fly sealed the deal for Italy, leading to a trip to home base by Alessandra Rotondo to set the final score, 6-5.

The United States, Australia, Puerto Rico, Netherlands, Japan, Canada, Italy and China will be battling it out in next year’s finals of the World Cup, which will be played in Italy.

The Philippines reached the playoffs of the competition following a dramatic win against Italy in its final game of the eliminations, which followed a much-needed victory over New Zealand.

It lost its first three games against Canada, Japan and Venezuela.