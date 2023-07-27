^

Sports

Blu Girls annex own big feat in Italy

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
July 27, 2023 | 12:00am
Nicole Hammoude draws hugs and cheers from teammates after a crucial play.
WBSC photo

MANILA, Philippines — The euphoria in the FIFA Women’s World Cup rubbed off on the Philippine Blu Girls as they shocked fancied New Zealand and Italy in the Women’s Softball World Cup Group C matches in Castions di Strada, Italy last Tuesday.

Almost given up for dead after dropping their first three assignments, the valiant softbelles prayed for a miracle and was answered as they overcame the Kiwis, 5-3, and later the heavily favored host Italians, 6-5, to claim the fourth and last spot in the playoff round.

The Cebuana Lhuillier-backed Nationals were facing the Italians, who wound up No. 3 with a 3-2 card in the group, in a rematch at press time with the winner taking on the loser between the Japanese and the Canadians, who topped the bracket with identical 4-1 slates.

The top two teams after the playoffs will book a ticket to the World Cup finals next year also in Italy.

Interestingly, the Blu Girls’ glorious performance happened hours after  the Filipinas shocked the world with a historic 1-0 World Cup win over New Zealand in Wellington.

“No matter the odds against the stronger squads of Canada, Japan and Venezuela, the spirit of the team was unbreakable. They came back, showed immense resilience, and we could not be any prouder,” said Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines president Jean Henri Lhuillier.

While the win over New Zealand was impressive, the triumph over Italy was miraculous as the Philippines dug deep to erase a 4-5 deficit and snatch the win. Sealing the victory were two runs in the bottom of the seventh and final inning courtesy of Angelu Gabriel via a fielder’s choice and Nicole Hammoude off a fielding error by the Italians.

From a break due to thunderstorms with the game tied at 1-1 after four innings, the Blu Girls fell into a 1-4 hole following a two-run double by Barbara McKenzie and a one-run single by Andrea Filler atop the fifth inning.

Hammoude then batted in two runs with a mighty hit to center and then Alaiza Talisik singled to center that sent the former safely home at the bottom of the same inning that tied the score at 4-4.

Then Giulia Koutsoyanopoulos scored a run off a sacrificial fly ball by Erika Piancastelli as Italy regained the lead, 5-4, in the top of sixth.

But showing courage under fire, the Blu Girls came through with a seventh inning to remember to steal the game.

