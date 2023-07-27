^

Clarkson, Brownlee split duties in World Cup, Asiad

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
July 27, 2023 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — It’s official.

As Gilas Pilipinas goes with NBA standout Jordan Clarkson for the FIBA World Cup, the national team will have naturalized player Justin Brownlee to bank on in the Asian Games – ensuring capable top guns for the country’s bids in two major tournaments.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio and Gilas coach Chot Reyes yesterday confirmed the harmonious set-up, a day after finally securing the commitment of Clarkson for the world event.

“That’s the plan,” Reyes told The STAR as Gilas braces for the World Cup on Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 here and the Asiad on Sept. 23 to Oct. 8 in Hangzhou, China.

The set-up will give Gilas premium chances to reach its goals of making a deep run as possible in the World Cup, become the top Asian finisher and gain an outright Olympic ticket as well as finally reclaiming lost glory in the Asian Games.

With only two weeks separating the two events, Brownlee will be reduced to a spectator for the World Cup but should be in fine form for the Asian Games, where Gilas will also collide with fellow World Cup teams like China, Iran and Japan.

And Brownlee, fondly called as “Justin Noypi” by Filipino fans due to his innate local characteristics as a resident PBA import for seven years, will be the team’s loudest and proudest supporters in the World Cup.

“For the World Cup. I know I can’t participate in the games but I’ll be there in every game to root for the team,” said Brownlee during the SBP pep rally on Tuesday a month before the World Cup.

The 35-year-old Brownlee, as revealed by Reyes, is actually dealing with a bone spur on his ankle but still stayed true to his national duty and commitment by joining the Gilas’ World Cup build-up since last month as a possible backup for Clarkson.

