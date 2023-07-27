Delta preserve clean slate

MANILA, Philippines — Pradera Theme Park’s depth proved to too much for Cagayan de Oro in an 88-78 win to take a share of the lead in the 2023 Manila Bankers Life-Pilipinas Super League 18-Under Battle of the Champions on Tuesday at Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

With the win, the Delta will head to their clash against NCR Leg champion Farm Fresh-Letran riding a 13-game winning streak from their sweep of the Luzon Leg and their 104-65 win over Sherilin Unisol City of Naga on opening day.