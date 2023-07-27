^

Sports

Delta preserve clean slate

The Philippine Star
July 27, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Pradera Theme Park’s depth proved to too much for Cagayan de Oro in an 88-78 win to take a share of the lead in the 2023 Manila Bankers Life-Pilipinas Super League 18-Under Battle of the Champions on Tuesday at Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

With the win, the Delta will head to their clash against NCR Leg champion Farm Fresh-Letran riding a 13-game winning streak from their sweep of the Luzon Leg and their 104-65 win over Sherilin Unisol City of Naga on opening day.

vuukle comment

NCR
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 Fil-Am cagers join UST Tigers

2 Fil-Am cagers join UST Tigers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Two Filipino-Americans have committed to the UST Growling Tigers ahead of the 86th UAAP men’s basketball tournamen...
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee to banner Gilas in Asian Games instead

Brownlee to banner Gilas in Asian Games instead

By John Bryan Ulanday | 8 hours ago
As Gilas Pilipinas goes with NBA standout Jordan Clarkson for the FIBA World Cup, the national team will have resident player...
Sports
fbtw
Bolden's golden goal leads Filipinas to historic World Cup win over New Zealand

Bolden's golden goal leads Filipinas to historic World Cup win over New Zealand

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The Philippine women’s national football team won their first match in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup as they...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines 'crashes the party' with FIFA World Cup stunner vs New Zealand

Philippines 'crashes the party' with FIFA World Cup stunner vs New Zealand

1 day ago
The Philippines won a World Cup match for the first time as it stunned co-host New Zealand on Tuesday.
Sports
fbtw
Jordan Clarkson confirmed to play for Gilas in FIBA World Cup

Jordan Clarkson confirmed to play for Gilas in FIBA World Cup

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
NBA star Jordan Clarkson has committed to play for Gilas Pilipinas in next month’s FIBA World Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Blue Eagles, Saints make UCBL Final Four

Blue Eagles, Saints make UCBL Final Four

1 hour ago
Ateneo Team B and St. Clare College-Caloocan bested their respective rivals to complete the semis cast in the PG Flex Linoleum-UCBL...
Sports
fbtw

Taking FIFA’s cue

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 hour ago
There is no naturalized player in the Filipinas lineup for the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup but only two of coach Alen Stajcic’s pool of 26, including three reserves, were born in the Philippines, making...
Sports
fbtw
PLDT fights for PVL survival vs Kurashiki Ablaze

PLDT fights for PVL survival vs Kurashiki Ablaze

By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
PLDT aims to stay in the finals hunt while Kurashiki Ablaze of Japan seeks an outright championship berth as the two collide...
Sports
fbtw
PBA import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson sought as Jordan&rsquo;s naturalized player

PBA import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson sought as Jordan’s naturalized player

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who suited up as TNT’s import in the PBA, is reportedly being eyed to be Jordan’s naturalized...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with