Brownlee to banner Gilas in Asian Games instead

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
July 26, 2023 | 4:41pm
Brownlee to banner Gilas in Asian Games instead
Justin Brownlee
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines -- It’s official.

As Gilas Pilipinas goes with NBA standout Jordan Clarkson for the FIBA World Cup, the national team will have resident player Justin Brownlee instead in the Asian Games – ensuring a pair of equally capable top guns for the country’s bids in two major tournaments.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio and Gilas head coach Chot Reyes on Wednesday confirmed the harmonious setup of Gilas, particularly for the sidelined Brownlee, a day after finally securing the commitment of Clarkson for the world games.

“That’s the plan,” Reyes told The STAR as Gilas braces for the World Cup on August 25 to September 10 here and the Asiad on September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou, China.

The setup will give Gilas premium chances to reach its goals of making a deep run as possible in the World Cup to become the top Asian finisher and gain an outright Olympic ticket as well as finally reclaiming lost glory in the continental meet.

With only two weeks separating the two events, Brownlee, though will be reduced to a spectator for the World Cup, is expected to still be in fine form for the Asian Games, where Gilas will also collide with fellow World Cup teams like China, Iran and Japan.

And Brownlee, fondly called as “Justin Noypi” by Filipino fans due to his innate local characteristics as a resident PBA import for seven years and counting, assured that – starting by being one of the team’s loudest and proudest supporters in the World Cup.

“For the World Cup. I know I can’t participate in the games but I’ll be there in every game to root for the team,” said Brownlee, the resident Barangay Ginebra import before being the Gilas’ newest naturalized player this year, in the SBP pep rally on Tuesday a month before the World Cup.

The 35-year-old Brownlee, as revealed by Reyes, is actually dealing with a bone spur on his ankle but still stayed true to his national duty and commitment by joining the Gilas’ World Cup build-up since last month as a possible backup for Clarkson.

But Brownlee has proved his worth and dedication to the Philippines even before that, leading the country to a successful redemption of the gold medal in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

The three-time Best Import and six-time champion in the PBA also played in the last window of the World Cup Asian Qualifiers, scoring 41 points against Jordan for a tie for the highest points across all regional qualifiers.

The SBP could not be thankful enough for that. Brownlee, too, as they look forward to another chance of creating wonders anew in the Asian Games.

“Justin is here with us and for every step of the way,” said Reyes.

“I just want to say thank you to all the guys for the experiences and everything. I received a lot of love from everybody here. It’s just been an honor to represent the Philippines and go out there and give them my all,” Brownlee beamed.

GILAS PIÂ­LIPINAS

JUSTIN BROWNLEE
