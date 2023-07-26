^

Sports

'They came through for us': McDaniel credits Filipinas' '12th man' in New Zealand

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 26, 2023 | 2:24pm
The Philippines' goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel (right) and teammates greet supporters after winning against New Zealand in their Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match at Wellington Stadium, also known as Sky Stadium, in Wellington on July 25, 2023.
Marty Melville / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Credit was passed all around in the Philippine women’s national football team’s historic 1-0 win over New Zealand in their first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup victory at Wellington Regional Stadium on Tuesday.

From goal-scorer Sarina Bolden to Man of the Match Olivia McDaniel and everyone in between, there was much to go around as the Filipinas stamped their name on football’s biggest stage.

McDaniel, who provided key saves in the win, including crucial ones in added time, had one more group to thank for in the exhilarating victory.

Even as the Filipinas played in hostile territory in front of tens of thousands of Football Ferns fans in attendance, McDaniel could only be in awe of the Philippine delegation that came out in New Zealand to support the team.

Though trailing in number, the goalkeeper said there was no denying that the Filipino’s spirit was stronger — and it was one thing from which the Filipinas got a boost. 

“I mean, I truly think I felt our fans were so much louder, that’s all I heard,” said McDaniel after the match.

“We tried to make it seem like a home game and they really came through for us tonight, they were our 12th man today — all our kababayans who came out tonight.” she added.

Not only were fans present in Wellington itself, but across the globe and in the Philippines where watch parties were hosted left and right as Filipinos witnessed the team’s maiden goal and win.

In jubilant celebration, it was a match that no one — from McDaniel to the fans — will ever forget.

“It was truly, you cannot put it into words. It was amazing. We’re so grateful.” she said.

Still, the job isn’t done for the Filipinas as they face World No. 12 Norway on Sunday, July 30, with a chance to qualify for the Final 16 on the line.

The Filipinas face Norway in Auckland at 3 p.m. (Manila time).

