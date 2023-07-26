Jan Blachowicz eyes vacant UFC light heavyweight title

MANILA, Philippines – At 40 years of age, Polish mixed martial artist Jan Blachowicz (29-9-1, 12-6-1 in the UFC) knows that this could be his last shot at the title.

On Sunday, July 30, Blachowicz, the former UFC light heavyweight champion, will go up against Alex Pereira, the former UFC middleweight titlist, in UFC 291 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. The main card will get underway at 10 a.m. (Manila time).

The massive UFC event will be televised live in the Philippines on the Premier Sports channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as on the TapGo TV streaming application.

Blachowicz’s most recent bout was a draw with Magomed Ankalaev in UFC 282 last December, which left the fighter with a 1-1-1 record in his last three bouts.

Blachowicz knows that had he landed one or two more powerful kicks in his five-rounder with Ankalaev, it could have been a different result.

“As disappointed as I was in the fight against Magomed, at least it wasn’t a loss,” postulated Jan. “If that was a loss do I even get to fight Pereira? So this is good.”

“I am very motivated for several reasons,” explained Blachowicz. “First, if I want to get a title shot then I need to win against a powerful fighter like Pereira. Two, I am not getting any younger and I am coming to the end of my career so I have to make these fights count. And three, I want to test my skills against someone as talented as Alex Pereira.”

With the UFC light heavyweight championship vacated by Jamahal Hill after he suffered an Achilles tendon injury while playing pick-up basketball, the division’s Top 10 fighters are all out to seize the belt.

Former champion Jiri Prochazka also vacated the belt due to an injury prior to Hill claiming it. He is on the comeback trail. And of course, there is Ankalaev, Aleksandar Rakic, Nikita Krylov, Johnny Walker and Anthony Smith all out to claim the belt. ‘

And now, so is Pereira.

Pereira (7-2 4-1 in the UFC) moved up in weight class after losing his title to Israel Adesanya in UFC 287 last April.

Could he be in for an ambush against Blachowicz, who previously took on two fighters who moved up in weight class and won? The Pole first turned the trick against Luke Rockhold in UFC 239 where he scored a sensational knockout that gave Blachowicz his first Performance of the Night Award and bonus. And there was that convincing win against a humbled Israel Adesanya in UFC 259 where he defended his light heavyweight championship with a unanimous decision victory.

“I cannot win on reputation alone,” said Blachowicz. “I have to step inside the Octagon and win it. Remember Pereira has not lost two consecutive matches. He will want to bounce back and make a statement.”

“I am not the same fighter I was five years ago, and most certainly 10 years ago. I have to fight smarter and I have to listen to my body.”

“I realize the importance of this match and I hope to make the best of it.”