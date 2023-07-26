Stuff that dreams are made of: History-making Filipinas prove they belong

The Philippines' goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel (No.1, right) and teammates greet supporters after winning against New Zealand in their Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match at Wellington Stadium, also known as Sky Stadium, in Wellington on July 25, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – The final whistle echoed through Wellington Regional Stadium on Tuesday afternoon, and it wasn’t a dream — the Filipinas have won a match in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Against all odds — a World Cup appearance was only a pipe dream months ago — the Philippines has showed the world that they’re here, they’re real, and they’re determined to stay.

It was a magical moment that rang through Wellington, to Makati, to Quezon City, where Filipinos joined the 23-woman strong team in making history.

Jam Sta Rosa/AFP People react during a watch party at a mall in Quezon City, Metro Manila on July 25, 2023 for the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match between the Philippines and New Zealand in Wellington.

They just beat co-hosts New Zealand, 1-nil, and it couldn’t have been a better storybook ending.

To borrow a quote from Ateneo men’s basketball head coach Tab Baldwin when his Blue Eagles fell to the UP Fighting Maroons in the UAAP Season 84 championship, resulting in UP’s first UAAP crown in decades:

“It was an epic game. I’m very proud of our team, but I acknowledge that UP’s fighting spirit was… it just felt like destiny.”

Don’t get me wrong, this isn’t taking anything away from the Filipinas — from the flawless Sara Eggesvik assist to the Sarina Bolden goal, and of course, to the countless great saves from the country’s new Secretary of Defense Olivia McDaniel.

Marty Melville/AFP The Philippines' forward Sarina Bolden (left) celebrates scoring her team's first goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match between New Zealand and the Philippines at Wellington Stadium, also known as Sky Stadium, in Wellington on July 25, 2023.

But there were times when it seemed like the universe simply conspired to give the Philippines its due.

From an almost goal hitting the post, to Jacqui Hand’s header being ruled the slightest of offsides during the build-up to what would’ve been the equalizer past the hour mark, everything felt like it was going the Philippines’ way.

If you were able to watch the 1994 film Angels in the Outfield, where the California Angels were somehow transformed into contenders with a little help from up above, it felt just like that.

And just like the Angels in the movie, with the win, the Filipinas now have firm belief in themselves, if they didn’t have it before.

Belief that they belong where they are, and they can do anything.

The country’s football community also deserved it — if the reaction videos in the numerous watch parties nationwide are anything to go about.

Videos of Filipino football fans clad in their jerseys, merchandise, waving around scarves, and raising the Philippine flag have made their rounds on social media.

Jam Sta Rosa/AFP The author raises the Philippine flag at a mall in Quezon City, Metro Manila at a live screening of the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup football match between Philippines and New Zealand in Wellington on July 25, 2023.

This is what it meant — for a country so long deprived of football glory.

Now, with all the confidence in the world, the Filipinas have a chance to continue pushing forward.

On Sunday, the Philippines guns for further history in an attempt to qualify to the Final 16. They face World No. 12 Norway in Auckland.

With bated breath, the Filipinas and their countrymen all over the world await to write another page of history.

To quote the famous tagline of the team’s outfitter, “Impossible Is Nothing”.

--

Editors’ Note: The author, a former full-time sports reporter for Philstar.com and now one of its contributors, has long been a passionate follower and chronicler of the Philippine women’s football team.