Gilas chemistry wonâ€™t be a problem for Clarkson, says Uichico

Gilas chemistry won’t be a problem for Clarkson, says Uichico

MANILA, Philippines – Despite less time together with the members of Gilas Pilipinas, Jordan Clarkson is expected to mesh well with the team as soon as he shares the court with them for the coming FIBA World Cup.

Gilas Pilipinas Assistant Coach Jong Uichico on Tuesday night said he is expecting a seamless integration for Clarkson in the Gilas program.

“I cannot say that [the integration] will be hard because Jordan is an NBA player. He is fast to pick things up and he has already played with us in the past windows,” Uichico told reporters in a mix of English and Filipino.

“So, the only question is when will he come and be accustomed again to the players that he will be playing with, and the system that is being run by the team both offensively and defensively,” he added.

While Uichico said he does not know exactly when the Utah Jazz guard will arrive for the training, he is hoping that it will be soon.

At the same time, Uichico stressed that Clarkson is already a lock as the team’s naturalized player for the World Cup set next month.

“I think Jordan was already announced as our naturalized player. I think Justin [Brownlee] will be part of the team, but he will not be part of the [World Cup] team in Gilas, but still part of the pool of naturalized players,” the assistant coach said.

He added that Brownlee is expected to be ready for the Asian Games.

In two games with Gilas — against Lebanon and Saudi Arabia — Clarkson averaged 25 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists on 45.2% shooting.

The 2021 NBA Sixth Man of the Year played 61 games for the Jazz last season.

He had a career-high scoring average of 20.8 points, plus 4.4 assists and four rebounds last season.