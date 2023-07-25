Filipino fans inject festive vibe into FIFA Women's World Cup atmosphere

A supporter of the Philippines is seen prior to the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match between New Zealand and the Philippines at Wellington Stadium, also known as Sky Stadium, in Wellington on July 25, 2023.

WELLINGTON – It’s like a town fiesta at the Wellington Regional Stadium when the Filipinas battled host New Zealand in the FIFA Women's World Cup Tuesday.

You have a group clad in Ati-atihan costume dancing to the beat and chanting “Hala Bira!” as it marched to the stadium. There’s a guy wearing salakot and clutching a Philippine eagle mascot. And then the stars were also here.

A group of Pinoys in Ati atihan head dress and props and accompanied by drummers make its way to the Wellington Regional Stadium ahead of the Filipinas' FIFA Women's World Cup game vs host New Zealand pic.twitter.com/C8jrsxT31Q — Olmin Leyba (@olminleyba) July 25, 2023

A touch of Filipino in the FIFA Women's World Cup here in Wellington pic.twitter.com/ZHkob212wr — Olmin Leyba (@olminleyba) July 25, 2023

Celebrity couple Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo took time out from their busy schedules to come and support the Filipinas live.

“Ang mga anak namin naglalaro ng football. Napahilig na rin kami kaya ayun, support tayo. First time natin sa World Cup ever and sana ngayon tayo maka-goal,” Agoncillo said.

Celebrity couple Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo here in Wellington to support the Filipinas vs New Zealand in the FIFA Women's World Cup.?@PhilippineStar? pic.twitter.com/hh07liAU9W — Olmin Leyba (@olminleyba) July 25, 2023

Mark Ong, a Sydney-based fan, had an agila mascot custom-made to go with the ethnic hat that he usually brings to Filipinas' matches.

Sydney-based Pinoy Mark comes to game complete with Filipino stuff including salakot, Philippine eagle mascot and sepak takraw ball pic.twitter.com/1kenQfQGPE — Olmin Leyba (@olminleyba) July 25, 2023

“Ito yung pinakaunang representasyon ng Pilipinas sa FIFA (World Cup) so kailangang sobrang bongga tayo dito. Sobrang saya lang na maging parte ng isang historical event para sa Pilipinas,” Ong said.

The organizers also did their part in adding a "Pinoy touch" on game day with the lady DJ at the booth playing loops of Bamboo's "Noypi" as Philippine fans made their way to the field.