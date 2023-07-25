^

Filipino fans inject festive vibe into FIFA Women's World Cup atmosphere

Olmin Leyba - Philstar.com
July 25, 2023 | 1:44pm
A supporter of the Philippines is seen prior to the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match between New Zealand and the Philippines at Wellington Stadium, also known as Sky Stadium, in Wellington on July 25, 2023.
Marty Melville / AFP

WELLINGTON – It’s like a town fiesta at the Wellington Regional Stadium when the Filipinas battled host New Zealand in the FIFA Women's World Cup Tuesday.

You have a group clad in Ati-atihan costume dancing to the beat and chanting “Hala Bira!” as it marched to the stadium. There’s a guy wearing salakot and clutching a Philippine eagle mascot. And then the stars were also here.

Celebrity couple Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo took time out from their busy schedules to come and support the Filipinas live.

“Ang mga anak namin naglalaro ng football. Napahilig na rin kami kaya ayun, support tayo. First time natin sa World Cup ever and sana ngayon tayo maka-goal,” Agoncillo said.

Mark Ong, a Sydney-based fan, had an agila mascot custom-made to go with the ethnic hat that he usually brings to Filipinas' matches.

“Ito yung pinakaunang representasyon ng Pilipinas sa FIFA (World Cup) so kailangang sobrang bongga tayo dito. Sobrang saya lang na maging parte ng isang historical event para sa Pilipinas,” Ong said.

The organizers also did their part in adding a "Pinoy touch" on game day with the lady DJ at the booth playing loops of Bamboo's "Noypi" as Philippine fans made their way to the field.

