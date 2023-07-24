Stajcic tells Filipinas to buck hostile crowd amid must-win match

The Philippines players pose for a group photo before the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match between the Philippines and Switzerland at Dunedin Stadium in Dunedin on July 21, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinas head coach Alen Stajcic wants his wards to thrive under the pressure of playing in front of hostile home crowd when they face co-hosts New Zealand in a virtual must-win match in Group A of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Wellington on Tuesday.

Stajcic’s marching order comes as fans are expected to flock to the Wellington Regional Stadium to support the Football Ferns. The hosts are riding high after winning their first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup match in their opener against Norway with a 1-0 upset.

The Philippine women’s football mentors reminded his players that even though there are thousands of fans supporting New Zealand in the stands, there are only 11 players they have to deal with on the pitch — whom they can focus on instead.

“Traditionally, being a host nation or a home team in any kind of football has been an advantage… But fortunately, we don’t have to play against 25,000 people, we’re fighting against 11 so we have to block all that out,” Stajcic said during the pre-match press conference on Monday.

As a team that’s not used to playing in front of big crowds, it will be best for the Filipinas to stick to what they can control — their play on the field.

But Stajcic also knows that they can also feed off of the energy, even if a vast majority of the arena will be cheering for their adversaries.

Knowing the historic impact of these matches for the Filipinas, in their first-ever World Cup, the Aussie mentor knows there is much to draw inspiration from as well.

“Almost on the opposite end of the spectrum, we have to embrace it. It’s a brilliant occasion for football and New Zealand and for our team and our country as well,” he said.

“To be playing in front of such a big crowd and audience is a very special moment and one that they’ll cherish for the rest of their lives, so you wanna go out there and give it your best shot,” he added.

After losing their debut against Switzerland, 2-0, the Filipinas need to go all out against the Kiwis in a bid to keep alive their hopes of advancing to the knockout rounds.

Even with the odds stacked against them, Stajcic believes it isn’t too much of a stretch.

“I think you know, as motivating as it is for New Zealand, I think it also is for our team,” said Stajcic.