^

Sports

Stajcic tells Filipinas to buck hostile crowd amid must-win match

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 24, 2023 | 12:01pm
Stajcic tells Filipinas to buck hostile crowd amid must-win match
The Philippines players pose for a group photo before the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match between the Philippines and Switzerland at Dunedin Stadium in Dunedin on July 21, 2023.
Sanka Vidanagama / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinas head coach Alen Stajcic wants his wards to thrive under the pressure of playing in front of hostile home crowd when they face co-hosts New Zealand in a virtual must-win match in Group A of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Wellington on Tuesday.

Stajcic’s marching order comes as fans are expected to flock to the Wellington Regional Stadium to support the Football Ferns. The hosts are riding high after winning their first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup match in their opener against Norway with a 1-0 upset.

The Philippine women’s football mentors reminded his players that even though there are thousands of fans supporting New Zealand in the stands, there are only 11 players they have to deal with on the pitch — whom they can focus on instead.

“Traditionally, being a host nation or a home team in any kind of football has been an advantage… But fortunately, we don’t have to play against 25,000 people, we’re fighting against 11 so we have to block all that out,” Stajcic said during the pre-match press conference on Monday.

As a team that’s not used to playing in front of big crowds, it will be best for the Filipinas to stick to what they can control — their play on the field.

But Stajcic also knows that they can also feed off of the energy, even if a vast majority of the arena will be cheering for their adversaries.

Knowing the historic impact of these matches for the Filipinas, in their first-ever World Cup, the Aussie mentor knows there is much to draw inspiration from as well.

“Almost on the opposite end of the spectrum, we have to embrace it. It’s a brilliant occasion for football and New Zealand and for our team and our country as well,” he said. 

“To be playing in front of such a big crowd and audience is a very special moment and one that they’ll cherish for the rest of their lives, so you wanna go out there and give it your best shot,” he added.

After losing their debut against Switzerland, 2-0, the Filipinas need to go all out against the Kiwis in a bid to keep alive their hopes of advancing to the knockout rounds.
Even with the odds stacked against them, Stajcic believes it isn’t too much of a stretch.

“I think you know, as motivating as it is for New Zealand, I think it also is for our team,” said Stajcic.

vuukle comment

ALEN STAJCIC

FIFA

FILIPINAS

FOOTBALL

WORLD CUP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pampanga turns back Bacoor in MPBL

Pampanga turns back Bacoor in MPBL

1 day ago
Pampanga won the battle between division leaders as it thwarted Bacoor, 78-70, on Saturday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Cignal, PLDT try to stay alive

Cignal, PLDT try to stay alive

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Cignal and PLDT will both fight for dear life when they battle Japan’s Kurashiki Ablaze and Vietnam’s Kinh Bac-Bac...
Sports
fbtw
Team Manila stays unbeaten in Texas

Team Manila stays unbeaten in Texas

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Team Manila continued to stamp its class with a sizzling 6-0 record so far, boosting its title redemption bid in the Pony...
Sports
fbtw
Trying to break the ice

Trying to break the ice

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Are the debuting Filipinas due for a historic goal and victory in this FIFA Women’s World Cup?
Sports
fbtw
Fil-American foils Malixi

Fil-American foils Malixi

13 hours ago
Rianne Malixi of the Philippines wobbled and took a 1-up loss to Fil-American Kiara Romero in the 36-hole US Girls’...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Talion, Ungco rule at JPGT golf tiff at Valley

Talion, Ungco rule at JPGT golf tiff at Valley

2 hours ago
Levonne Talion turned a losing stand into a winning run while Roman Ungco dominated as they topped their respective divisions...
Sports
fbtw
Nigma Galaxy strikes silver in Wild Rift League Asia

Nigma Galaxy strikes silver in Wild Rift League Asia

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
Though falling against China's KeepBest Gaming, 4-0, in the grand finals of the Wild Rift League Asia Season One, Nigma Galaxy...
Sports
fbtw
Lerone Murphy outpoints Josh Culibao in UFC London

Lerone Murphy outpoints Josh Culibao in UFC London

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
Englishman Lerone Murphy took a unanimous decision win against Filipino-Australian Josh Culibao in their main card bout last...
Sports
fbtw
Paris airports under intense pressure for Olympics

Paris airports under intense pressure for Olympics

3 hours ago
Paris' airports face a double challenge during the Olympics next year — already under huge pressure, they will also...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with