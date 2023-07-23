Team Manila on a roll in PONY world soft ball tilt

The Philippines' youth softball team is unbeaten through six games in the 2023 PONY International Soft Ball World Series.

MANILA, Philippines -- Team Manila stamped its class with an unbeaten campaign so far in the 2023 PONY International Soft Ball World Series to boost its title redemption bid.

Under the tutelage of coach Sheirylou Valenzuela, the local youth team scored six straight blowout wins so far in its return to the prestigious softball tourney at the McAllen Softball Complex in Texas.Team Manila drubbed Nitro (Mexico), 4-0, Mustang SC (San Antonio, Texas), 7-0, STX Gladiatrix (Texas), 11-0, Texas Glory Adkins LT Wood (San Antonio), 11-0, American Thunder Gulf Coast (Houston), 4-1, and Premier Fastpitch (California), 3-0.

The Philippine representative ruled the 2017 and 2018 editions of the world tilt with hopes of regaining its throne after not participating in 2019 due to the country’s hosting of the 30th Southeast Asian Games.



It’s the return of the Pony world series after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Team Manila is made up of Kenchie Gamboa Tan, Jhaycel Banac Roldan, Rheamay Salazar Quilongquilong, Anne Frensbelle Casaysay Patricio, Kylemarie Baneco Matarong, Annerose Malutao Macatbag and Angelica Magbanua Cordero.

Also in the fray are Maryjoy Lumugdang Alpitche, Katherine Aguilar Ditchon, Maryjane Ragas Libaton, Sathia Nicole Romero-Salasand Mary Jane Ruiz Beronilla.

Up next for Team Manila is Glory Adkins Bejar of Texas, which also wiped out its six counterparts for a similar 6-0 slate.