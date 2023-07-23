Blu Girls lose to Canadians in XVII Softball World Cup opener

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Blu Girls had a rough start at the XVII Women’s Softball World Cup in Italy after succumbing to Canada, 0-5, Saturday night.

The two teams were still tied through two innings, but Canada broke the game wide open with three runs in the bottom of the third inning.

Janet Leung hit a home run to deep left center, with Emma Entzminger at third base and Kelsey Harshman at second base.

Entzminger hit another home run in the bottom of the fourth inning, which prompted the Philippine team to change pitchers.

But Canada proved to be too much for the Blu Girls as Leung scored another run in the fifth inning.

The game ended on top of the seventh inning as Francesca Altomonte, Charlotte Sales and Angelu Gabriel of the Philippines struck out.

The Philippines will be looking to bounce back against Japan late Sunday evening.