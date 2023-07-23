^

Eala gets boot in W100 VItoria-Gasteiz netfest

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 23, 2023 | 9:27am
Eala gets boot in W100 VItoria-Gasteiz netfest
Alex Eala.
Alex Eala / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala has crashed out of the W100 VItoria-Gasteiz competition after yielding to No. 3 seed Jessika Ponchet Saturday evening, 6-2, 4-6, 4-6.

The 18-year-old Eala, who was the lone unseeded tennister in the semifinals, took the first set in her match against France’s bet.

She also started strong in the next set, building a 3-0 lead, but Ponchet stormed back and took the set, 6-4.

Eala also took a slim 2-1 game lead in the final set, but that was the last gasp of air for the Filipina as the 26-year-old took matters into her own hands.

Ponchet is the highest seeded tennis player in the semifinals.

The French star has defeated Eala for the fourth straight time.

Eala ended her first 100K semifinal with massive wins against Jaqueline Cristian, Mi Tianmi and Lucia Cortez Llorca.

She also bowed out of contention in the doubles’ play as she and her partner, Spain’s Marina Bassols Ribera, lost to France’s Estelle Cascino and Latvia’s Diana Marcinkevica on Thursday.

ALEX EALA
