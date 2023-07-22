^

Sports

Hidilyn Diaz graduates from college

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 22, 2023 | 6:53pm
Hidilyn Diaz graduates from college
Hidilyn Diaz has graduated from college
Facebook / Hidilyn Diaz

MANILA, Philippines -- Add being a college graduate to the long list of accolades by Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz.

The 32-year-old Diaz received her bachelor’s degree for Business Administration, Major in Management from the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde on Saturday.

“It made me cry. Not an ordinary day. It took me 16 years, shifting courses, transferring schools, and took a leave of absence because of how difficult it is to weightlift and study,” Diaz said in Facebook post in Filipino.

“Dreaming of graduating from college and earning a degree while performing for the Olympics. I cannot believe that I can do it, after sleepless nights and tiring days from training while attending school,” she added.

She also gave encouraging words to children and student-athletes alike.

“It is possible. If I can do it, student-athletes and children can do it. All people can do it. Age does not matter,” the Olympian said.

“It is difficult, but it is super worth it. I never imagined reaching this point, but here I stand,” she added.

vuukle comment

HIDILYN DIAZ
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Buntan eyes ONE women&rsquo;s strawweight belt in rematch vs Sundell

Buntan eyes ONE women’s strawweight belt in rematch vs Sundell

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 days ago
Filipino-American mixed martial artist Jackie Buntan will be gunning for the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai World Championship...
Sports
fbtw
Padrigao out of Blue Eagles' UAAP 86 roster due to academic woes

Padrigao out of Blue Eagles' UAAP 86 roster due to academic woes

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
The Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles will be defending their UAAP men’s basketball crown in Season 86 without...
Sports
fbtw
Saso, Boutier waver in Dow Great Lakes; Del Rosario shines in Twin Bridges

Saso, Boutier waver in Dow Great Lakes; Del Rosario shines in Twin Bridges

By Jan Veran | 8 hours ago
Yuka Saso and Celine Boutier hardly supplemented each other’s game in the alternate shot format and ended up with an...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Pasig thwarts Pasay as Makati, Paranaque triumph

MPBL: Pasig thwarts Pasay as Makati, Paranaque triumph

9 hours ago
Pasig turned hot in the second half and subdued Pasay, 77-64, on Friday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas banking on Scottie Thompson's recovery in time for FIBA World Cup

Gilas banking on Scottie Thompson's recovery in time for FIBA World Cup

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas is hoping that Scottie Thompson, who is nursing an injured hand, will be on board at least a week before the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Rianne Malixi's coach upbeat on ward's chances vs Romero

Rianne Malixi's coach upbeat on ward's chances vs Romero

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Without bias or prejudice, Canadian swing coach Rick Gibson said he expects his ward Rianne Malixi to get past Filipino-American...
Sports
fbtw
Eala barges into semis of W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz tennis tilt

Eala barges into semis of W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz tennis tilt

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 11 hours ago
Alex Eala punched a ticket to the semifinals of the W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz competition after defeating Spain’s Lucia Cortez...
Sports
fbtw
Cignal gets crack at Creamline

Cignal gets crack at Creamline

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
After a vintage performance Thursday, Alyssa Valdez will be relied upon once again as Creamline faces Cignal today and aims...
Sports
fbtw
Time to shine for Blu Girls

Time to shine for Blu Girls

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
The journey of a thousand miles begins today for the glory-seeking Philippine Blu Girls as they take on the fancied Canada...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with