Hidilyn Diaz graduates from college

MANILA, Philippines -- Add being a college graduate to the long list of accolades by Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz.

The 32-year-old Diaz received her bachelor’s degree for Business Administration, Major in Management from the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde on Saturday.

“It made me cry. Not an ordinary day. It took me 16 years, shifting courses, transferring schools, and took a leave of absence because of how difficult it is to weightlift and study,” Diaz said in Facebook post in Filipino.

“Dreaming of graduating from college and earning a degree while performing for the Olympics. I cannot believe that I can do it, after sleepless nights and tiring days from training while attending school,” she added.

She also gave encouraging words to children and student-athletes alike.

“It is possible. If I can do it, student-athletes and children can do it. All people can do it. Age does not matter,” the Olympian said.

“It is difficult, but it is super worth it. I never imagined reaching this point, but here I stand,” she added.