Sarines, Talion gun for JPGT title repeat at Valley Golf

Philstar.com
July 22, 2023 | 5:22pm
Sarines, Talion gun for JPGT title repeat at Valley Golf

MANILA, Philippines – Mona Sarines and Levonne Talion gird for another test in pursuit of a follow-up to their previous victories as the Junior PGT Series resumes Sunday, July 23, with Round 3 of the 18-hole stroke play tournament featuring three age-group categories at Valley Golf Club's North course.

Sarines ruled the girls’ 11-12 class with a two-over 74 card worth 52 Modified Stableford points at Caliraya Springs in Laguna last May while Talion topped the girls’ 13-14 division with 48 points at Mt. Malarayat in Lipa City, Batangas last month.

They, however, brace for a tougher challenge this time with Sarines facing the likes of Precious Zaragosa, Felina Bayani, Kendra Garingalao, Eona Padilla, Samarah Torres, Althea Bañez, Keira Que, Tiffany Bernardo, and sibling Lisa Sarines at the up-and-down layout in Antipolo.

Talion, on the other hand, hopes to score a repeat over Rafa Anciano with Maria Montserrat Lapuz, Chloe Lim, Nicole Rada and Amanda Sanchez beefing up the cast in their side of the competition.

Registration starts at 11 a.m. with the tournament firing off at 12 p.m., according to the organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

The tournament drew a huge 48-player field with Vito Sarines likewise gunning for another win in the boys’ 9-10 category after edging Ryuji Suzuki by two points at Caliraya. 

Out to foil his bid are Luis Espinosa, Gerard Handog, Jacob Casuga, Inigo Camposano, Travis Chua, Shoichi Suto, Juan Antonio Cruz, Ryuichi Suto and Suzuki.

Clashing for the girls’ 9-10 trophy are Georgina Handog, Casedy Cuenca, Maurysse Abalos, Arielle Espartero, Monte Andaman, Melaniya Adiviso, Quincy Pilac, Adriana Verano, Kelsey Bernardino, Chanelle Gonzales and Margaux Namoco.

Keen competition is also seen in the boys’ 11-12 class with Cody Hernandez, William Sulit and Matthias Espina leading the field that includes Joseph Bernos, Enzo Corpus, Nathaniel Yeung, Inigo Gallardo, Jacobo Gomez, Luis Gomez, Javier Stefano and Roman Ungco.

Meanwhile, the JPGT Series, which also features the drive, chip and putt competition and held to discover and develop talents from the ranks, will head to Pradera Verde in Lubao, Pampanga on August 6 for Round 3, also an 18-hole stroke play tournament, of the 13-14 age category for boys and 15-18 class for boys and girls.

