Molly McCann looks to bounce back in UFC Fight Night

MANILA, Philippines – It is said that you learn more from defeat than in victory.

On Sunday, July 23, Englishwoman Molly McCann will put that to the test for the fifth time in her mixed martial arts career when she takes on Julija Stoliarenko in UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs Tybura at the O2 in London England.

The flyweight match between McCann and Stoliarenko is the co-main event of the early morning fight (Manila time) that will be televised live at 3 a.m. in the Philippines on the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as the TapGo TV streaming application.

The 13-5 McCann and 10-7 Stoliarenko are both coming off losses; the latter to Chelsea Chandler via punches in the first round.

It will be a back-to-the-wall match for Stoliarenko, a Lithuanian who is 1-4 in the UFC, while McCann is 6-4 in the UFC.

When she last fought in UFC 281, McCann lost to American Erin Blanchfield via kimura in the first round.

“I think it is a mental thing to overcome,” said McCann.

“When I was boxing or fighting in Cage Warriors, I wasn’t as nervous. But when I got to the UFC, I was a bit apprehensive because I was fighting the best in the world.

“Last year, I just let go and believed in myself. In that fight versus Erin, it just wasn’t my night. When I saw that she won her next fight (against Jessica Andrade) I didn't feel too bad because Erin went on to do great things after our fight. It made it easier to accept the loss.”

One thing — win or lose — that McCann has going for her is she bounces back most of the time with a win, save for that rare consecutive defeat to Talia Santos and Lara Procopio.

Furthermore, McCann is a scrapper as 11 of her fights have gone the distance of three rounds. She is 8-3 when it goes the distance.

People tend to decline when they lose to me,” she observed. “But when they win, they go on to contend for the title. So I know where I am.”

“This time I wasn’t so critical of myself. Only one of two people will win when they get inside the Octagon.”

“I just think of the game plan and get back on the horse and go back again. I just try not to be embarrassed about my performance.”

McCann said she feels no pressure in spite of fighting in front of what will surely be another supportive home crowd.

“No pressure this time,” she said. “I felt pressure during the three previous occasions. Maybe I should feel it since I am co-main event but I feel like I am at peace with myself. I am grounded and ready to go to war."

“Not many people can say they have had 11 fights in the UFC — and I have — or fought at the O2 in London. I am more cheerful and I can say that these opportunities are like Christmas gifts.”

“I just have to make sure that I get the win.”