Saso, Boutier waver in Dow Great Lakes; Del Rosario shines in Twin Bridges

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso and Celine Boutier hardly supplemented each other’s game in the alternate shot format and ended up with an even-par 70 as they all but bowed out of the title race in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in Midland, Michigan Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Just behind by two after the better-ball play that netted them a 63 Thursday, Saso and Boutier settled for a two-birdie, two-bogey card at the Midland Country Club. They slipped to joint fifth from solo fourth with a three-day total of 12-under 198.

In contrast, Cheyenne Knight and Elizabeth Szokol combined for a sterling 62 as they jumped from a share of sixth to the solo lead at 18-under 192 heading to the final 18 holes of the only team event on the LPGA Tour to be played back in better-ball format.

The American duo took a three-stroke lead over Finland’s Matilda Castren and Malaysian Kelly Tan, who pooled a 195 after a 68 while Celine Borge of Norway and Germany’s Polly Mack also carded a 68 to gain a share of third at 197 with England’s Jodi Shadoof and Emma Talley of the US, who turned in a 70.

Erstwhile leaders Paula Reto of South Africa and American Amelia Lewis bombed out with a 71 after a fiery 61 in better-ball as they tumbled to a share of seventh with Bianca Pagdanganan and Ana Belac of Slovenia, who produced a 66 for a 199.

Dottie Ardina and Thai partner Pornanong Phatlum made a 71 and lay too far behind at joint 26th at 207.

Over in New York, Pauline del Rosario snapped a run of shaky starts on the Epson Tour with a two-under 69 as she shared 10th place after 18 holes of the Twin Bridges Championship at the Pinehaven Country Club in Guilderland, also Friday.

Del Rosario, whose campaign is sponsored by ICTSI like those of Saso, Pagdanganan and Ardina, leaned on her superb putting to get into the early mix. She finished with 28 putts in shooting three birdies against a bogey in a 35-34 round that saw her miss six fairways and the same number of greens.

But she stood four strokes off American Jenny Bae, who took command with a six-under 65 spiked by a solid frontside 30 with South African Kaleigh Telfer and Laetitia Beck of Israel matching 66s.

Bae is gunning for a second straight crown after nipping Taiwanese Cheng Ssu-Chia and Minji Kang of Korea in sudden death in the Hartford Healthcare Women’s Championship in Connecticut last week.

Samantha Bruce shot an even-par 71 for a share of 30th that includes Clariss Guce, who tied for ninth in Hartford Healthcare while Chanelle Avaricio and Abby Arevalo wavered with 73 and 81, respectively, and in danger of missing the cut in the 54-hole, $200,000 championship.