MPBL: Pasig thwarts Pasay as Makati, Paranaque triumph

Philstar.com
July 22, 2023 | 10:56am
MPBL: Pasig thwarts Pasay as Makati, Paranaque triumph
John Uduba finished with 12 points to help Paranaque win.

MANILA, Philippines – Pasig turned hot in the second half and subdued Pasay, 77-64, on Friday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

Powered by Ryan Paule Costelo and Rey Anthony Peralta, Pasig City MCW Sports shattered a 36-36 halftime count, took control, 57-47, after three quarters, before finishing off the Pasay Voyagers for their 14th win against seven losses in the round-robin elimination phase of the 29-team tournament.

Makati dumped Bicol, 73-56, and Paranaque trounced Bulacan, 69-56, to complete the day of romps.

The 5-foot-5 Costelo again played big with 18 points and 3 steals, followed by Peralta with 12 points plus four rebounds.

Kenny Roger Rocacurva also delivered for Pasig with 11 points, six rebounds, four assists, plus two steals, and so did Michael Maestre with 10 points and three rebounds.

Pasay, which suffered only its second loss at home and tumbled to 12-8, got 12 points each from Axel Inigo and Laurenz Paul Victoria and 11 from Dhon Reverente, who snagged nine rebounds.

Makati drew 20 points, five assists plus three rebounds from Emman Calo, who was supported by Keight Agovida with 11 points, 11 rebounds and three assists, in rising to 14-6 while pulling down cellar-dweller Bicol to 1-20.

Paranaque, with 13 players contributing two points or more, improved to 9-12 while relegating Bulacan to 6-14.

John Uduba topped the scoring with 12 while Jayboy Solis added 10 points plus 12 rebounds for the Patriots.

Bulacan got 12 points from Kentoy Segura and 11 each from Rence Luis Alcoriza, Benson Sebastian and Buenaventura Raflores.

The MPBL returns to the Laguna Sports Complex in Santa Cruz with a triple bill pitting Manila against Imus at 4 p.m., Pampanga against Bacoor at 6 p.m., and Iloilo against Laguna at 8 p.m.

