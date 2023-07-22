Gilas banking on Scottie Thompson's recovery in time for FIBA World Cup

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas is hoping that Scottie Thompson, who is nursing an injured hand, will be on board at least a week before the FIBA World Cup.

Thompson fractured his right hand earlier this month during a practice session in Kaunas, Lithuania.

Gilas assistant coach Tim Cone told reporters Friday night that the reigning PBA Most Valuable Player is “progressing really well.”

“He has got a much fuller range of motion on his hand now. So it seems like he has always been a quick healer, with his history in Ginebra,” Cone said.

“We are expecting him to heal probably more quickly than what the doctor thinks and we are hoping to get him back, maybe a week or two, hopefully two weeks before the World Cup,” he added.

Cone emphasized the importance of Thompson's role in Gilas, citing the Ginebra guard's familiarity with his fellow Nationals.

“He knows the rest of the guys very well already, and he played with Jordan [Clarkson] and Kai [Sotto] in Lebanon, so he knows them a little bit, but that is not enough for the World Cup,” he added.

The do-it-all guard will be monitored weekly, and there would be weekly x-rays to observe his progress.

Cone admitted that Thompson might not be able to join Gilas in its pick-up games in China.

“I think he will be back some time after China. He will miss the games in China, but I know we are playing a couple of teams… around the 20th to 21st of August,” the multi-titled coach said.

“If he is available then, then he is pretty much a sure bet for the World Cup. But, if he is not available then, then that will be a big question mark,” he added.

Despite these, Cone underscored the importance of having a player with Thompson’s caliber in the team.

“We are optimistic, but we are not sure. We are going to give it every chance we get because he is too valuable for what we do. His play is infectious for the rest of the team, and the energy he brings is uncommon,” Cone continued.

“We need that energy that he brings, day in and day out to every practice and of course to every game."

Meanwhile, head coach Chot Reyes said that the team is eyeing some tune-up games in China.