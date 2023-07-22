^

Sports

Gilas banking on Scottie Thompson's recovery in time for FIBA World Cup

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 22, 2023 | 10:05am
Gilas banking on Scottie Thompson's recovery in time for FIBA World Cup
Scottie Thompson
FIBA / SBP

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas is hoping that Scottie Thompson, who is nursing an injured hand, will be on board at least a week before the FIBA World Cup.

Thompson fractured his right hand earlier this month during a practice session in Kaunas, Lithuania.

Gilas assistant coach Tim Cone told reporters Friday night that the reigning PBA Most Valuable Player is “progressing really well.”

“He has got a much fuller range of motion on his hand now. So it seems like he has always been a quick healer, with his history in Ginebra,” Cone said.

“We are expecting him to heal probably more quickly than what the doctor thinks and we are hoping to get him back, maybe a week or two, hopefully two weeks before the World Cup,” he added.

Cone emphasized the importance of Thompson's role in Gilas, citing the Ginebra guard's familiarity with his fellow Nationals.

“He knows the rest of the guys very well already, and he played with Jordan [Clarkson] and Kai [Sotto] in Lebanon, so he knows them a little bit, but that is not enough for the World Cup,” he added.

The do-it-all guard will be monitored weekly, and there would be weekly x-rays to observe his progress.

Cone admitted that Thompson might not be able to join Gilas in its pick-up games in China.

“I think he will be back some time after China. He will miss the games in China, but I know we are playing a couple of teams… around the 20th to 21st of August,” the multi-titled coach said.

“If he is available then, then he is pretty much a sure bet for the World Cup. But, if he is not available then, then that will be a big question mark,” he added.

Despite these, Cone underscored the importance of having a player with Thompson’s caliber in the team.

“We are optimistic, but we are not sure. We are going to give it every chance we get because he is too valuable for what we do. His play is infectious for the rest of the team, and the energy he brings is uncommon,” Cone continued.

“We need that energy that he brings, day in and day out to every practice and of course to every game."

Meanwhile, head coach Chot Reyes said that the team is eyeing some tune-up games in China.

vuukle comment

GILAS PI­LIPINAS

SCOTTIE THOMPSON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Buntan eyes ONE women&rsquo;s strawweight belt in rematch vs Sundell

Buntan eyes ONE women’s strawweight belt in rematch vs Sundell

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
Filipino-American mixed martial artist Jackie Buntan will be gunning for the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai World Championship...
Sports
fbtw
Time to shine for Blu Girls

Time to shine for Blu Girls

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
The journey of a thousand miles begins today for the glory-seeking Philippine Blu Girls as they take on the fancied Canada...
Sports
fbtw

Eala marches in Spain

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Alex Eala turned it up late to best Tianmi Mi of China, 6-3, 6(5)-7, 6-0, and advance to the W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz quarterfinals yesterday in Spain.
Sports
fbtw

Fleetwood paces British Open

11 hours ago
Home favorite Tommy Fleetwood set the pace on the opening day of the British Open with a five-under-par 66 alongside South African amateur Christo Lamprecht and Emiliano Grillo as the big guns struggled.
Sports
fbtw

Sports camp season

By Bill Velasco | 11 hours ago
Summer is the most expensive, challenging season for parents.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kai brightens up Gilas practice

Kai brightens up Gilas practice

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Kai Sotto did not suit up yet but his first attendance mattered big time as Gilas Pilipinas stepped up its training for next...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine swimmers hope for best in world meet

Philippine swimmers hope for best in world meet

11 hours ago
A six-man Philippine swimming team led by two-time Olympian Jasmine Alkhaldi left Manila Thursday for the 17th World...
Sports
fbtw
Cignal gets crack at Creamline

Cignal gets crack at Creamline

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
After a vintage performance Thursday, Alyssa Valdez will be relied upon once again as Creamline faces Cignal today and aims...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas keenly awaiting Kai Sotto's MRI result

Gilas keenly awaiting Kai Sotto's MRI result

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
Kai Sotto is “fully expected” to come to the Gilas Pilipinas practice on Monday, Coach Chot Reyes said Friday...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with