^

Sports

Amazing Malixi topples rivals, makes US Girls' Junior finals

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
July 22, 2023 | 9:17am
Amazing Malixi topples rivals, makes US Girls' Junior finals
Rianne Malixi hits her tee-shot on the par-3 No. 7 during her semis clash with Leigh Chien. (Kathryn Riley/USGA)

MANILA, Philippines -- Rianne Malixi took a step closer to a dream championship and becoming the second Filipina to win a USGA-sanctioned event when she racked up another pair of victories in varying fashions to burst into the finals of the US Girls’ Junior in Colorado Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Flashing the form she flaunted in bundling out No. 9 Kaitlyn Schroeder, 1-up, in the Round of 32 and in turning a losing stand into a resounding victory, 1-up, over No. 25 Audrey Rischer in the next phase Thursday, Malixi reached the semis after toppling No. 17 Farah O’Keefe with a par on the last hole for another 1-up escape in morning quarterfinal play at the Eisenhower Golf Club's Blue course.

Against Leigh Chien, Malixi yielded the par-3 No. 3 on the former’s birdie but that was the best the 45th ranked American could offer as the 16-year-old ICTSI-backed ace switched on the attack mode and won four straight holes from No. 5 on a birdie-par-birdie-birdie to seize firm control.

Leigh took No. 10 but Malixi countered in the next to regain a 3-hole lead then all but wrapped up the match – and the first finals slot – when the former bogeyed No. 14 and fell by four holes.

An errant drive on the par-4 15th led to a bogey but that rare Malixi slip only prolonged Leigh’s agony as the two-time AJGA (American Junior Golf Association) winner won the par-5 16th with a birdie to complete an emphatic 4&2 victory.

Malixi will face third seed Kiara Romero in the marathon 36-hole finale after the Californian fought back from one-hole down with three birdies in the last four to essay a 2-up win over last year’s losing finalist Gianna Clemente.

Malixi is seeking to duplicate ICTSI stablemate Princess Superal’s breakthrough feat in 2014 when the latter nipped Mexico’s Marijosse Navarro on the 37th hole in Arizona.

The multi-titled Ladies Philippine Golf Tour campaigner tied for 24th in the 36-hole stroke play elims then dominated Ryan Flynn in the first round of match play via a 4&3 victory that sparked her run of victories over a slew of top Americans in the knockout stage.

vuukle comment

RIANNE MALIXI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Buntan eyes ONE women&rsquo;s strawweight belt in rematch vs Sundell

Buntan eyes ONE women’s strawweight belt in rematch vs Sundell

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
Filipino-American mixed martial artist Jackie Buntan will be gunning for the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai World Championship...
Sports
fbtw
Time to shine for Blu Girls

Time to shine for Blu Girls

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
The journey of a thousand miles begins today for the glory-seeking Philippine Blu Girls as they take on the fancied Canada...
Sports
fbtw

Eala marches in Spain

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
Alex Eala turned it up late to best Tianmi Mi of China, 6-3, 6(5)-7, 6-0, and advance to the W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz quarterfinals yesterday in Spain.
Sports
fbtw

Fleetwood paces British Open

10 hours ago
Home favorite Tommy Fleetwood set the pace on the opening day of the British Open with a five-under-par 66 alongside South African amateur Christo Lamprecht and Emiliano Grillo as the big guns struggled.
Sports
fbtw

Sports camp season

By Bill Velasco | 10 hours ago
Summer is the most expensive, challenging season for parents.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cignal gets crack at Creamline

Cignal gets crack at Creamline

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
After a vintage performance Thursday, Alyssa Valdez will be relied upon once again as Creamline faces Cignal today and aims...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas keenly awaiting Kai Sotto's MRI result

Gilas keenly awaiting Kai Sotto's MRI result

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
Kai Sotto is “fully expected” to come to the Gilas Pilipinas practice on Monday, Coach Chot Reyes said Friday...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas keeper after World Cup loss vs Swiss: 'We can only improve'

Filipinas keeper after World Cup loss vs Swiss: 'We can only improve'

By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
A 2-0 opening-day loss at the hands of Switzerland hasn’t deterred the spirit of Filipinas goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel...
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto shows up at Gilas practice

Kai Sotto shows up at Gilas practice

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Kai Sotto did not suit up yet but his first attendance mattered big time as Gilas Pilipinas zeroes in on getting its full-force...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with