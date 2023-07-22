Amazing Malixi topples rivals, makes US Girls' Junior finals

Rianne Malixi hits her tee-shot on the par-3 No. 7 during her semis clash with Leigh Chien. (Kathryn Riley/USGA)

MANILA, Philippines -- Rianne Malixi took a step closer to a dream championship and becoming the second Filipina to win a USGA-sanctioned event when she racked up another pair of victories in varying fashions to burst into the finals of the US Girls’ Junior in Colorado Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Flashing the form she flaunted in bundling out No. 9 Kaitlyn Schroeder, 1-up, in the Round of 32 and in turning a losing stand into a resounding victory, 1-up, over No. 25 Audrey Rischer in the next phase Thursday, Malixi reached the semis after toppling No. 17 Farah O’Keefe with a par on the last hole for another 1-up escape in morning quarterfinal play at the Eisenhower Golf Club's Blue course.

Against Leigh Chien, Malixi yielded the par-3 No. 3 on the former’s birdie but that was the best the 45th ranked American could offer as the 16-year-old ICTSI-backed ace switched on the attack mode and won four straight holes from No. 5 on a birdie-par-birdie-birdie to seize firm control.

Leigh took No. 10 but Malixi countered in the next to regain a 3-hole lead then all but wrapped up the match – and the first finals slot – when the former bogeyed No. 14 and fell by four holes.

An errant drive on the par-4 15th led to a bogey but that rare Malixi slip only prolonged Leigh’s agony as the two-time AJGA (American Junior Golf Association) winner won the par-5 16th with a birdie to complete an emphatic 4&2 victory.

Malixi will face third seed Kiara Romero in the marathon 36-hole finale after the Californian fought back from one-hole down with three birdies in the last four to essay a 2-up win over last year’s losing finalist Gianna Clemente.

Malixi is seeking to duplicate ICTSI stablemate Princess Superal’s breakthrough feat in 2014 when the latter nipped Mexico’s Marijosse Navarro on the 37th hole in Arizona.

The multi-titled Ladies Philippine Golf Tour campaigner tied for 24th in the 36-hole stroke play elims then dominated Ryan Flynn in the first round of match play via a 4&3 victory that sparked her run of victories over a slew of top Americans in the knockout stage.